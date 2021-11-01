U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Email Marketing Software Market to Reach USD 2,275.5 Million by 2027- Fortune Business insights

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Companies Operating in the Email Marketing Software Market: AWeber Communications, Benchmark Internet Group, Constant Contact, Inc, ConvertKit LLC, Jivox Corporation, Deluxe Corporation, GetResponse Sp. z o.o, HubSpot, Inc, iContact Marketing Corp, Infusion Software, Inc, j2 Global, Inc, Mad Mimi, Mailchimp, Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc, , Sendinblue

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Top Key Players of Email Marketing Software Market:

  • AWeber Communications.

  • Benchmark Internet Group

  • Constant Contact, Inc.

  • ConvertKit LLC.

  • Jivox Corporation

  • Deluxe Corporation

  • GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

  • HubSpot, Inc.

  • iContact Marketing Corp.

  • Infusion Software, Inc.

  • j2 Global, Inc.

  • Mad Mimi

  • Mailchimp

  • Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

  • Salesforce.com, inc.

  • Sendinblue

Email Marketing Software Market Share, Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

10.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 2275.5 Million

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 1025.7 Million

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Channel, Deployment, Enterprise size, Application, Industry.

Growth Drivers

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Low Email Deliverability Rate Impeding the Adoption of Email Marketing Platforms


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

The Email Marketing Software Market in North America stood at USD 355.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising inclination towards email marketing platforms for enhancing advertising capabilities. The presence of small & medium enterprises will further foster growth in the region in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for technology in developing countries. The penetration of high-speed internet services will further aid the adoption of email marketing in the region. The emergence of digital marketing companies in India will have an excellent effect on the market. Small companies and startups are leveraging email marketing software as the most cost-effective tool to expand their customer base, which in turn, will boost the market in the forthcoming years. The expansion of IT companies in developing nations such as India and China will promote the growth of the Email Marketing Software Market.

Market Driver:

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business-to-business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years.

Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional emails including welcome series emails, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by email software automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Email Marketing Software Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Key Development:

November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What will the Email Marketing Software Market growth rate of the Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes market in 2026?

  • What are the key factors driving the global market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in Email Marketing Software Market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Email Marketing Software Market Size?

  • Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the market?

  • What are the Email Marketing Software Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes industry?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of the Email Marketing Software Market industry?


Quick Buy - Email Marketing Software Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103100


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value)

      • Business-to-Business

      • Business-to-Customers

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value)

      • On Premise

      • Cloud

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small & Medium Enterprises

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Email Lead Generation

      • Sales Reporting

      • Customer Management

      • Template Management

      • Reporting and Analytics

      • Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Information Technology Enabled Service

      • Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.)

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value)

      • Business-to-Business

      • Business-to-Customers

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value)

      • On Premise

      • Cloud

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small & Medium Enterprises

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Email Lead Generation

      • Sales Reporting

      • Customer Management

      • Template Management

      • Reporting and Analytics

      • Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.)

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Information Technology Enabled Service

      • Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • United States

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Payment Processing Solutions Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, e-Wallet, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Travel and Hospitality, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Web Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Hosted Web Conferencing, On-Premises Web Conferencing, Managed Web Conferencing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By End-use (Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/email-marketing-software-market-10054


