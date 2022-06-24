Email Security Market to record USD 2.65 Bn growth | APAC to occupy 37% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Email Security Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to increase by USD 2.65 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period. The market will witness a high growth rate in APAC owing to the rising use of advanced technologies in both private and government sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Email Security Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Buy Our Report Now for detailed insights into the market scenario, regional growth opportunities, and much more.

Vendor Landscape

The global email security market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of large multinational vendors and many small local players. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolio and boost their market share.

The increase in employee mobility is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the availability of open-source solutions is reducing the growth potential in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fortinet Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, Sophos Ltd., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustifi LLC are among some of the major market participants.

View Our Sample Report for highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth.

Story continues

Email Security Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global email security market is segmented as below:

Application

The on-premise segment held a significant share in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the high demand for on-premise solutions by SMEs in the BFSI sector.

Product

The products segment will create maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increase in regulatory requirements and the need for the easy management of security hardware.

Geography

About 37% of the market growth will originate in APAC. The emergence of large organizations and SMEs and increased investments in advanced technologies by enterprises are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The email security market report covers the following areas:

Email Security Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist email security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the email security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the email security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the email security market vendors

Related Reports:

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fortinet Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, Sophos Ltd., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustifi LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Barracuda Networks Inc.

11.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

11.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.7 Fortinet Inc.

11.8 Intel Corp.

11.9 Microsoft Corp.

11.10 Mimecast Ltd.

11.11 Proofpoint Inc.

11.12 Trellix

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/email-security-market-to-record-usd-2-65-bn-growth--apac-to-occupy-37-market-share--technavio-301573870.html

SOURCE Technavio