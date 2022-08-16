U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -2.28 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0173
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2220
    +0.9500 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,936.62
    -162.45 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Embark Technology Announces Completion of Reverse Stock Split

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Embark Trucks Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMBK
Embark Trucks Inc.
Embark Trucks Inc.

EMBK Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 17, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK, “Embark” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced that a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 20 pre-split shares became effective following close of trading on Nasdaq today. EMBK’s Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 17, 2022 under the existing trading symbol, “EMBK.” Based on the closing price as of August 16, 2022, the implied post-split share price is approximately $16.56.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s stockholders with 89.5% voting to approve at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 15, 2022 with the final ratio to be determined by the Company’s board of directors from within a range. The vote was also recommended to be approved by stockholders by major proxy advisory firms. On August 15, 2022, the Company’s board of directors approved the reverse stock split at the ratio of 1-for-20.

The reverse split will treat all stockholders, including all employees, equally (including both Class A common stock and Class B common stock) and the economic interest (including rights and preferences) and ownership percentage of each stockholder will be unchanged following the reverse split (subject to the treatment of fractional shares described below). Proportional adjustments were made to the number of shares subject to outstanding equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price, this includes our founders’ performance-based equity incentives, which will have post-split price targets of approximately $400 per share or more.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for Embark’s Class A common stock following the reverse stock split will be 29079J 202. Embark’s warrants will continue to be traded under the symbol “EMBKW” and the CUSIP number for Embark’s warrants will remain unchanged; however, they will be impacted by the same ratio upon exercise.

As a result of the reverse split, each 20 shares of Embark’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding and held of record by each stockholder of the Company were automatically reclassified and combined into one validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock, as applicable, subject to the treatment of fractional shares as described below. Proportional adjustments were made to the number of shares of Class A common stock reserved for issuance under the Company’s equity incentive plans. The reverse stock split will not affect the number of authorized shares of Embark’s common stock or the par value of the common stock.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will be entitled to a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to the fraction to which the stockholder would otherwise be entitled to multiplied by the closing trading price per share of Embark’s Class A common stock (as on a split-adjusted basis) on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 16, 2022.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), Embark’s transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record holding certificates representing pre-split shares of Embark’s common stock will receive a letter of transmittal from Continental with instructions on how to surrender certificates representing pre-split shares. Stockholders should not send in their pre-split certificates until they receive a letter of transmittal from Continental. Stockholders with book-entry shares or who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will not need to take any action. All stockholders of record who held pre-split shares will receive their post-split shares in book-entry form (unless specifically requested to be issued physical stock certificates) and will be receiving a statement from Continental regarding their post-reverse stock split ownership interest.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in Embark’s definitive proxy statement on Form DEF 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 15, 2022, which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and on Embark’s website at investorrelations@embarktrucks.com.

All stockholders of record may direct questions to the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at CSTMail@continentalstock.com or at 1-800-509-5586.

About Embark

Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $730 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program and partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Ong, investorrelations@embarktrucks.com

Media Relations Contact:

Misha Rindisbacher, press@embarktrucks.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Embark’s actual performance may differ from their expectations and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Embark’s expectations with respect to compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market conditions and their impact on Embark’s trading price on the Nasdaq Global Market; other factors discussed in the Proxy Statement; and other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by Embark with the SEC, including those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 21, 2022, the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on June 1, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on August 12, 2022 and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Embark cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Embark undertakes no obligation to and accepts no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Recommended Stories

  • XPO Logistics CIO Readies for Shift to Chief Executive Role

    Tech-savvy CEOs look at every opportunity as having tech as part of the answer, says Mario Harik. ‘For us in our industry, that’s going to be a competitive edge.’

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Meme stock market resurges on rally surrounding Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out the meme stock market during the current rally Bed Bath & Beyond is experiencing.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Vroom (VRM) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Vroom (VRM) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Why SkyWater Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), a semiconductor manufacturing company, were skyrocketing today after the company reported top- and bottom-line second-quarter results that outpaced analysts' average estimates. SkyWater reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.32 in the second quarter, which was worse than the company's loss of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter but still ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share. SkyWater said it started a new partnership with the state of Indiana and Purdue University to build an advanced $1.8 billion semiconductor factory on Purdue's campus.