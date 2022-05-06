Embark and U.S. Xpress Partner to Prepare Nationwide Terminal Network for Autonomous Transfer Point Operations

Embark Trucks Inc.

Industry-first process adds carrier properties into the Embark Coverage Map

U.S. Xpress has joined the Embark Partner Development Program and plans to add its terminals to the Embark Coverage Map.

This partnership marks a significant milestone by adding a fleet's properties into an autonomous truck developer's transfer point network.

Embark Trucks partners with U.S. Xpress

SAN FRANCISCO and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK, “Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced that U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) has joined the Embark Partner Development Program and plans to add its terminals to the Embark Coverage Map. This partnership marks a significant milestone by adding a fleet's properties into an autonomous truck developer's transfer point network.



Embark pioneered the transfer point model in 2019 when the company unveiled its first sites in Los Angeles and Phoenix. Transfer points are used to move freight from driverless, long-haul trucks to driver-enabled trucks for first- and last-mile delivery. Since developing the model, Embark has conducted hundreds of hauls through these sites, refining required transfer point features and developing process flows for important onsite activities.

U.S. Xpress’ nationwide terminal network presents an opportunity for a carrier to leverage its existing real estate footprint to support efficient autonomous trucking operations. Through this partnership, Embark and U.S. Xpress will identify priority terminals based on traffic patterns, customer needs, and technical requirements. The companies will start with two terminals in Sunbelt states, creating a clear path to opening a high-volume lane for autonomous hauling.

The two companies plan to co-develop an onsite operations playbook that captures standard processes for when autonomous trucks enter U.S. Xpress properties. Expected solutions will include gate access, onsite vehicle movement, trailer swap procedures, inspections, data and power management, and more. By developing these procedures now, U.S. Xpress will be able to quickly integrate Embark-powered autonomous trucks as a complement to professional truck drivers within its operations.

"We’ve established U.S. Xpress as a carrier leader in autonomous trucking and this partnership is further evidence of our intention to be an early adopter of autonomous vehicle technology,” said Eric Fuller, President & CEO of U.S. Xpress. "Through this partnership with Embark, we’re taking the next important step in planning and preparing our terminal network to support executing our autonomous strategy."

"Through our partnership with U.S. Xpress, we have identified a unique opportunity to leverage U.S. Xpress' existing truck terminals, unlocking a more seamless scaling process," said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. "By utilizing existing truck terminals for transfer operations, Embark autonomous trucks will be able to more easily integrate with existing U.S. Xpress network assets such as last-mile driver capacity, parking, and maintenance services."

About Embark Trucks

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $730 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 38,000 trucks.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com .

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the Company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation’s largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant , the Company’s driver-first OTR division, is one of the fastest-growing fleets in the industry. U.S. Xpress’ brokerage offering, Xpress Technologies , provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources to better manage and grow their business. Powered by nearly 9,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.

