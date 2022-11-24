Embarking on a Journey of WELL with a Rating for Confidence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / As we wrap up 2022, we're taking a look back at the impressive adoption rate of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management throughout the Asia Pacific region. In 2022 over 4.2 million square meters of real estate in the region have enrolled or achieved the rating-encompassing nearly 1,000 locations.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address matters in a COVID-19 environment and beyond. Be it a senior living facility, a sports stadium and performance venue, an office space or an icon in a city's skyline - the WELL Health-Safety Rating offers all space types the opportunity to put their communities' health, safety and well-being first.

A number of projects are setting an example:

Active Super

Australia's leading responsible retirement benefit fund Active Super received the WELL Health-Safety Rating across its entire portfolio of eight office properties in May. Beyond creating healthier and safer workplaces, the organization is also able to flex the rating to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, as the property portfolio secured a top ranking in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index 2022, showcasing leading property portfolios across Australia that are not only environmentally friendly but also make happier and healthier spaces that we can all thrive in.

"Active Super has long-been a leader across Australia when it comes to environmental and social sustainability. It comes as no surprise to see the organization prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of their occupants by achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating across all assets," said Jack Noonan, Vice-President, Asia-Pacific, IWBI. "Active Super has shown leadership with a commitment to evidence-backed operational practices that can deliver strong health outcomes for anyone who enters their buildings."

Read more about the recent achievement.

Asset owned and managed by Active Super

Eden Park

New Zealand's national stadium and the home of the All Blacks, Eden Park is a beacon of energy, camaraderie and sportsmanship. During pandemic lockdowns, the cheers fell silent. In order to instill confidence in the space for fans' triumphant return, Eden Park pursued the WELL Health-Safety Rating-the first stadium in the Australasia region to do so.

"Our venue has always placed the highest importance on health and safety, so receiving the WELL Health-Safety seal just confirms that Eden Park is setting the standard for stadium buildings and public spaces across Australasia," explained Nick Sautner, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Park in a recent interview. "As New Zealand's national stadium, Eden Park has always been a leader in supporting the health, safety and wellness needs of everyone who visits our venue. This WELL Health-Safety seal recognises these efforts and demonstrates our commitment."

Watch Eden Parks' celebration of achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

Lendlease

Australian multinational construction, property, investment and infrastructure company, Lendlease's Ardor Gardens senior living facilities achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating across its portfolio in Shanghai in 2022: over 85,000 square meters of space across 20 buildings with 800 apartments. Overall, more than 600 senior living communities around the world are enrolled to pursue or have achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating or WELL Certification, representing more than 2.5 million square meters and a more than fourfold adoption increase in the sector since a year ago.

Lendlease was also among the first first Australian office portfolios to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating in 2020, with a renewal in April 2022, providing benefits for individuals in and out of the workplace. Simon Gorski, Lendlease Europe's Managing Director, Construction noted: "We have a proven track record of delivering projects that can deliver economic, social and environmental benefits for the communities where we work."

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank is one of the leading global financial institutions that leveraged the WELL Health-Safety Rating to prioritize health, safety and well-being for 45 locations across Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A close look at Standard Chartered's journey to advancing health and well-being goals for its global workforce illustrates how a multinational organization used the WELL framework as a roadmap to welcome people back to the office in a more equitable way-and communicate to stakeholders at all levels with clarity and confidence.

Coordinated from Sydney and Singapore, now the company has committed to expanding its application of WELL strategies to over 100 locations in 42 countries.

"At Standard Chartered Bank, our employees are our biggest asset, and their health and safety are top of mind for our CEO and leadership," said Peter Simpson, Global Head Safety & Security, Hosanna Elarmo - Sacdalan, Head of Health, Safety & Well-being for Asia, at Standard Chartered Bank. "To be able to give them something that they can easily communicate to employees that we are WELL Health-Safety Rated, and it's safe for you to come back to the office and we encourage you to come back, it's been effective communication flowing in our countries, and it's just been so good to see it flow."

Read more in a recent interview.

Stockland Property Group

IWBI recently recognized Stockland as the first Australian property group to achieve a WELL Health-Safety Rating for eight of its retail town centers. Stockland Executive General Manager Town Centres, Michelle Abbey said: "Stockland wanted to adopt a world leading approach to wellness so that customers visiting our centres and people working within them knew they were occupying an environment that promotes their health and well-being."

During an event in celebration of the achievement, our Chief Product Officer Jessica Cooper shared: "With people at the heart of places it creates, Stockland leads by example in delivering connected communities and prioritizing the health and safety of shoppers, retail staff and customers."

To achieve the rating, Stockland worked collaboratively with a team of contractors, consultants, facilities managers and retailers at each center to assist them in implementing the best-in-class strategies.

Learn more about the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.

