Embattled Nashville airport board members hire outside counsel after state-Metro squabble

Metro's months-long squabble with the state over control of Nashville International Airport's board of commissioners reached a new level of contention in recent days.

The seven-member board hired a law firm to represent its airport interests — sidestepping in-house counsel.

Adams and Reese LLP, a New Orleans-based firm, is expected to earn $25,000 over a three-month period to advise the board of commissioners, who have oversight over operations at Nashville and John C. Tune airports. The move marks the latest salvo in an ongoing conflict over who controls BNA — one of the nation's fastest-growing airports, located just outside a metropolis that's proved alluring for new residents and visitors.

"The board, in the past, has also had outside counsel,” board chair Joycelyn Stevenson said in November, suggesting that commissioners hire a law firm for a three-month trial. "There is a comfort level in having an independent person or firm that can as necessary provide guidance for the board.

"There are members that have concerns."

The Nashville airport has enjoyed a decade of above-10% annual passenger growth. This year, BNA has averaged 58,704 daily passengers for a total of more than 21 million travelers. That number is expected to surge next year to 24 million annual travelers.

Adams and Reese LLP was retained by the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners for "the review and analysis of matters coming before the Board and delivery of legal opinions on an as-needed basis," Adams and Reese Partner Cynthia Barnett wrote Dec. 5 in a memo accepting the employment. "The board would like advise and counsel on its legal obligations and responsibilities with respect to board actions taken from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023."

The board, as well as airport staff, employs in-house counsel, led by Neale Bedrock, the airport's executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer. The airport also enjoys routine contracts with outside law firms.

Including Adams and Reese.

"I don't know why we're zeroing in on Adams and Reese when they've got a very lucrative contract with us. Some of those guys are (making) $500 or $550 an hour," commissioner Robert J. "Bobby" Joslin said at a November hearing where he questioned the board's hiring decision. "Maybe we shouldn't put business out to the same firms over and over again."

New Orleans firm: ‘To the extent a substantive conflict arises’

Adams and Reese enters its latest employment at the Nashville airport alert to the legal line its lawyers must balance.

"You are aware that our firm represents MNAA staff from time to time, as well as many other companies and individuals," Barnett wrote in the engagement letter to the board. "We confirm that the Board does not object to our current representations of MNAA staff or our undertaking to represent clients in other matters that are not substantially related to our work for the Board. To the extent a substantive conflict arises, due to the representations of MNAA staff, we will notify the Board immediately."

Stevenson also expressed concern with a long-term relationship with the firm.

"I would hate to choose a firm that has ties with the (airport) authority and ties with the board on things related to the authority," Stevenson said. "That could potentially pose some kind of impact down the road. I also know that you just don't know what happens in the future."

What Nashville’s mayor has to stay: 'Pleased to see'

The board’s move is supported by Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

"I was pleased to see that the board pursued independent legal counsel," he said. "I think that will help stabilize their ongoing meetings now that we have resumed local authority."

Airport arguments: How Nashville got here

In May, a new state law stripped five board members of their seats — positions formerly appointed by the mayor of Nashville. The new law authorized Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville to appoint commissioners.

Airport attorneys followed the new state law, despite appeals from Federal Aviation Administration officials and Metro leaders who decried it as an irresponsible political play.

Then on Oct. 31, the law was overturned. The former board members were automatically reinstated.

The state is appealing.

Two board members who were appointed by both Metro and state leaders — Joslin and Jimmy Granbery — were reseated as part of the original board, despite consternation among some Metro leaders and ousted board members.

Ultimately, the parties agreed to prioritize stability as board reshuffling has disrupted airport business.

"The issue right now is that we need to get this resolved so that we can move forward with the business of the airport," Stevenson said. "My proposal is that we engage the firm for a three-month period and reassess at the end of three months."

