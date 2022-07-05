embecta Announces Earnings Conference Call Information for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Embecta Corp.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world following its April 1, 2022, spin off from Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD"), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 15 to discuss the results of the quarter, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 15, 2022, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS



Investors:

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR

Media:

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations



