U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,316.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.75
    +51.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -1.42 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0067 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1960
    -0.2120 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,822.87
    +189.62 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.35
    -2.15 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,984.65
    +37.05 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Embecta Corp.
·1 min read
Embecta Corp.
Embecta Corp.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) have declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2023.

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

Media:
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations


Recommended Stories