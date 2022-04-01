U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.50
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,798.00
    +180.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,948.25
    +79.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.30
    +9.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.23
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    -21.70 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.28 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.22
    +0.89 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4400
    +0.7520 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,218.40
    -2,018.27 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.84
    -43.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.94
    +18.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

embecta completes spin-off from BD and lists on NASDAQ as a global leader in diabetes care

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Embecta Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMBCV
Embecta Corp.
Embecta Corp.

100-year legacy in insulin delivery

Largest producer of diabetes injection devices in the world

Over 2,000 employees globally serving more than 100 countries.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (NASDAQ: EMBC) and its employees around the world celebrate its launch today as one of the largest global pure-play diabetes care companies. The leadership team and other key members of the organization will be at the NASDAQ Stock Market to ring the closing bell.

embecta’s history in the diabetes care category dates back to 1924 and the development of the world's first specialized insulin syringe. Today, it is the leading producer of diabetes injection devices, manufacturing approximately 8 billion injection devices annually for an estimated 30 million patients.

“We are building on a nearly 100-year legacy as pioneers in diabetes care by becoming an independent public company,” said Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar, CEO of embecta. “As the largest producer of diabetes injection devices in the world, embecta is an established leader with unmatched manufacturing expertise, global distribution and commercial capabilities in over 100 countries. We are now better positioned to drive shareholder value and accelerate growth by investing in both organic and inorganic innovation, which will help give people living with diabetes the knowledge and tools they need every day. We are thankful for our 2,000 employees, who are highly motivated and work tirelessly each day to improve the lives of people living with diabetes, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

embecta’s core business is driven by the chronic demand for insulin. Right now, approximately 1 in 10 individuals worldwide have diabetes1 and rates of diagnosis, treatment, and care are rising, especially in emerging markets, due to changing demographics, lifestyle factors, and increased access to care. Left untreated, people with diabetes face a host of medical complications and co-morbidities. embecta is an integral player in delivering treatment to people with diabetes worldwide and it is the Company’s vision to help people live a life unlimited by diabetes.

As a standalone public company, embecta will now have the strategic, operational, and financial independence to optimize its product portfolio, and achieve more efficient resource and capital allocation to address the significant unmet need for chronic diabetes care. As an independent company, embecta has an opportunity to serve the large and growing insulin delivery market, which embecta estimates to be $6 billion to $8 billion per year.

With approximately 800,000 sq ft of manufacturing space across the United States, Ireland, and China, embecta is the global market leader in pen needles.

A live webcast of the closing bell will be available on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange website today at 4:00 p.m. EST.

1(International Diabetes Federation)

About embecta
embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements (as defined under Federal securities laws) regarding embecta’s future prospects and performance. All such statements are based upon current expectations of embecta and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. With respect to forward-looking statements contained herein, a number of factors could cause actual outcomes to vary materially. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

CONTACT: CONTACTS Media: Christian Glazar Sr. Director, Corporate Communications 908-821-6922 Christian.Glazar@bd.com Investors: Jake Elguicze Chief Financial Officer 201-847-4215 jake.elguicze@bd.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • NIO, Li, and XPeng EV Deliveries Look Solid. That’s Good for Tesla.

    Li Auto’s (LI) numbers were out first. XPeng (XPEV) delivered 15,414 vehicles in March, up from about 6,200 delivered in February and up from about 5,100 delivered in March 2021. Shares of Li were rising almost 5% in premarket trading.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Have Solid Dividends, Not Just Big Buybacks

    While stock buybacks often make up the larger chunk of a company’s shareholder yield, dividends are the crucial component for many investors, Plus, Tesla is doing a stock split, not a dividend.

  • GameStop's Stock Split Isn't the Only News Shareholders Should Know

    After the closing bell, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) soared on news that the company intends to follow in the footsteps of some other high-profile companies by splitting its stock. Shares of GameStop were up 17% in after-hours trading Thursday afternoon. The move higher corresponded with the timing of its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealing its intent to do a stock split.