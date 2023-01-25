U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.25
    -33.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,629.00
    -197.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,749.25
    -160.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.30
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.01
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7240
    -0.4410 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,678.05
    -258.60 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.50
    -14.78 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,750.78
    -6.58 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

embecta opens new global headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.

Embecta Corp.
·3 min read
Embecta Corp.
Embecta Corp.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world following its April 1, 2022, spinoff from Becton, Dickinson and Company (“BD”), today held a grand opening ceremony at its new global headquarters office at 300 Kimball Drive, Suite 300, in Parsippany, N.J. The site will be home to members of the leadership team, global support functions and the North America commercial organization. embecta has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide.

“With a number of our employees currently making their homes in New Jersey, the ability to tap into one of the nation’s most significant concentrations of highly-educated, experienced medical technology talent, and easy access to international airports and interstate highways, we see Parsippany as the ideal location to establish our worldwide headquarters,” said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, president and chief executive officer, embecta. “We are a new company, but our roots in New Jersey go back nearly 100 years when, as part of BD, we developed the first dedicated insulin syringe in 1924. We’re looking forward to advancing that legacy as we continue to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes.”

The 55,600-square-foot office suite is designed to give employees the tools and flexibility they need to collaborate both in-person and on a global scale as they work with geographically dispersed teams to meet the needs of customers in over 100 countries. In addition to ample open workspace, the suite features numerous spaces for collaboration with the latest video conferencing technology, huddle rooms, and reservable private spaces, as well as a showroom for product demonstrations and on-site customer meetings. CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been embecta’s partner in choosing, designing and building out the office.

“We’re pleased that embecta has chosen to make a long-term commitment to New Jersey, adding to the roster of life sciences and medical technology companies that make the core of the Garden State’s innovation economy,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Diabetes is one of the world’s most pressing health care issues, with an enormous cost burden and a societal impact that extends to friends, loved ones and caregivers. embecta’s vision of a life unlimited by diabetes is closely aligned with our own efforts to invest in, and expand, the state’s public health infrastructure.”

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

CONTACTS 

Investors:
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

Media:
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications 
908-821-6922 
Contact Media Relations


Recommended Stories

  • Deconstructing General Electric With Author William D. Cohan

    You wouldn't know it from its recent struggles, but for most of the 20th century, General Electric was one of the most important companies (and stocks) in America.

  • Cancer death risk higher in people with type 2 diabetes – how to prevent it

    Type 2 diabetes is linked with a range of serious complications – so how can you lower your risk? By Abi Jackson and Imy Brighty-Potts.

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • Workers at a Davis Peet's Coffee shop vote to unionize

    Workers at a Peet's Coffee shop in Davis recently voted to unionize, a first for the coffee chain in what appears to be a growing trend for the industry.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $88.38, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day.

  • Denver airport's largest airline challenges Colorado paid sick leave law

    United Airlines joins a fight started last year after Southwest Airlines got hit with a $1.3 million fine for violating the law passed in 2020.

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Small-Cap Funds - 20 Best Small-Cap Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Small Cap Mutual Funds as of 12/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Inv A+ (C+) Fidelity Low Priced Stock K6 A+ (C+) Royce Small-Cap Special ...

  • Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Soars 7.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry. The downgrade, which was partly due to expenses from an on-going restructuring push to bring down fixed costs, shows the difficulties manufacturers may face in attempting to capture a bigger slice of the global electric vehicle (EV) market. The company cut its operating profit forecast for the financial year through March by 48% to 110 billion yen ($845 million), well below an average forecast of 202.5 billion yen by 20 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Billionaire Ackman Invests in Bremont in Boost for UK Watchmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund manager and activist investor Bill Ackman is buying a minority stake in Bremont as the UK luxury watchmaker looks to expand in the fast-growing US market. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfAc

  • Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $258.33, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Sumo Logic stock surges more than 30% on reported buyout interest

    MARKET PULSE Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) stock soared Monday on a report that the data-analytics software company has been approached by private equity firms expressing interest in a possible buyout. Sumo Logic shares surged more than 30% to an intraday high of $10.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock for Now

    Veeva Systems' (VEEV) slew of product launches raises optimism about the stock.

  • 3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week

    The rising earnings estimate revisions make the possibility of beating Q4 expectations quite plausible for Freeport McMoRan, Nucor, and Steel Dynamic stock and could continue supporting their strong performances.

  • 5 Places to Save Money & Earn Interest

    Saving money is central to nearly any plan for achieving personal financial health. But while planning to save is almost always a good idea, all savings plans are not created equal. Plinking coins into a piggy bank probably isn't the … Continue reading → The post Best Places to Save Money and Earn Interest appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Factbox-Biden administration continues Trump antitrust focus on tech giants

    The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and saying Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, in the government's latest attempt to slice away a portion of Big Tech's power. The U.S. Justice Department had previously sued Google in October 2020, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in search. Dozens of U.S. states and territories filed a broader version of the Justice Department lawsuit in December 2020.

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Today is the first day filers can submit 2022 tax returns and the deadline is April 18 this year. Customer support should be better due to the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff. One of the scheduled changes for tax year 2022 has been delayed: Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App don’t need to send users and the IRS a report of transactions received above $600 until next year.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Seesaws Above and Below $23K Again

    The largest cryptocurrency has been holding steady near this threshold as investors remain hopeful about inflation and the economy.