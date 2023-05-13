Embecta Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Second Quarter 2023 Results
Key Financial Results
Revenue: US$277.1m (flat on 2Q 2022).
Net income: US$14.0m (down 82% from 2Q 2022).
Profit margin: 5.1% (down from 29% in 2Q 2022).
EPS: US$0.24 (down from US$1.38 in 2Q 2022).
Embecta Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short
Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 52%.
Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 8.3% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.
The company's shares are up 5.2% from a week ago.
Risk Analysis
You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Embecta you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.
