Embedded computer market to grow by 6.15% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing demand for IoT devices will Drive Growth - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded computer market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toradex AG, among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product (COMs, SBCs, and Stand-alone boards), End-user (Industrial automation, Military and defense, Medical, Communication, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the embedded computer market, request a sample report

In 2017, the embedded computer market was valued at USD 35,316.98 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 13,505.57 million. The embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,715.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.94% according to Technavio.

Embedded computer market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Embedded computer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers embedded computers that are used for developing C5ISR, vetronics, and program-specific system solutions.

  • Digi International Inc. - The company offers embedded computers that are designed for rapid development, flexibility and scale, along with a complement of devices, tools, documentation, and support.

  • EUROTECH Spa - The company offers embedded computers that are used for computing applications with edge-to-cloud integration offering a wide range of performance, networking, and ruggedness options.

  • Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers embedded computers that process three-dimensional graphics in design and development of 2D and 3D GPUs that feature high-speed graphic rendering performance while significantly conserving power.

Embedded computer marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers -

  • Growing demand for IoT devices

  • Increasing adoption of M2M connection

  • Growth of IIoT

KEY challenges - 

  • High lead time

  • Trade-off between the use of different CPU architectures

  • IoT security challenges

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The embedded computer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Embedded Computer Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Embedded Computer Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Embedded Computer Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Embedded Computer Market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Embedded Computer Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The smart card IC market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. The growing demand for electronic ID cards is notably driving the smart card integrated circuit market growth, although factors such as the growing use of mobile wallets may impede the market growth.

  • The solid state drive (SSD) controller market size is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. The increase in demand for cloud-based data centers is notably driving the SSD controllers market growth, although factors such as high dependence on end products may impede the market growth.

Embedded Computer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

211

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 19,715.81 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.15

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global embedded computer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 CPU architecture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 COMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 SBCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by CPU Architecture

  • 8.3 x86 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 ARM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Market opportunity by CPU Architecture

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 AAEON Technology Inc.

  • 13.4 Abaco Systems Inc.

  • 13.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • 13.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 13.7 Digi International Inc.

  • 13.8 EUROTECH Spa

  • 13.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 13.10 Intel Corp.

  • 13.11 Kontron S and T AG

  • 13.12 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 13.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 13.14 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 13.15 Radisys Corp.

  • 13.16 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

  • 13.17 Super Micro Computer Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

