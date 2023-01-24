Embedded computer market to grow by 6.15% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing demand for IoT devices will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded computer market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toradex AG, among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (COMs, SBCs, and Stand-alone boards), End-user (Industrial automation, Military and defense, Medical, Communication, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the embedded computer market was valued at USD 35,316.98 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 13,505.57 million. The embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,715.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.94% according to Technavio.

Embedded computer market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Embedded computer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Story continues

Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers embedded computers that are used for developing C5ISR, vetronics, and program-specific system solutions.

Digi International Inc. - The company offers embedded computers that are designed for rapid development, flexibility and scale, along with a complement of devices, tools, documentation, and support.

EUROTECH Spa - The company offers embedded computers that are used for computing applications with edge-to-cloud integration offering a wide range of performance, networking, and ruggedness options.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers embedded computers that process three-dimensional graphics in design and development of 2D and 3D GPUs that feature high-speed graphic rendering performance while significantly conserving power.

Embedded computer market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Growing demand for IoT devices

Increasing adoption of M2M connection

Growth of IIoT

KEY challenges -

High lead time

Trade-off between the use of different CPU architectures

IoT security challenges

The embedded computer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The smart card IC market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. The growing demand for electronic ID cards is notably driving the smart card integrated circuit market growth, although factors such as the growing use of mobile wallets may impede the market growth.

The solid state drive (SSD) controller market size is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. The increase in demand for cloud-based data centers is notably driving the SSD controllers market growth, although factors such as high dependence on end products may impede the market growth.

Embedded Computer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 211 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,715.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

