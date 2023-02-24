Embedded computer market to grow a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027, Increasing implementation of robotics to be a key trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,715.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Embedded Computer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 19,715.81 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.15
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Global Embedded Computer Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market growth in the COMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising requirements for the miniaturization of devices.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global embedded computer market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global embedded computer market.
Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of automation across industries, increasing demand for embedded computers, and easy access to online distribution channels.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Global Embedded Computer Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by growing demand for IoT devices.
Companies across industries are deploying IoT by integrating sensors with several manufacturing appliances.
The adoption of IoT improves connectivity, efficiency, scalability, time efficiency, and cost efficiency for industrial organizations.
The rising adoption of IoT is increasing the use of embedded computers to meet the increasing demands for high-performance functionality.
Leading trends influencing the market
Increasing implementation of robotics is a key trend in the market.
Industrial operators are increasing the use of robots in their production process to handle complicated operations.
The rising adoption of robotics solutions has encouraged government and private companies to invest in robotics research.
Embedded systems are vital components of robotics. With the growing adoption of robotics systems, the demand for embedded computers will increase during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
High lead time is identified as the major challenge in the market.
OEMs require the implementation of embedded systems as per their requirements.
The deployment of embedded systems also requires the use of the latest core components, such as processors and memory modules.
This increases the amount of time between the start and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit, which is hindering market growth.
What are the key data covered in this Embedded Computer Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Embedded Computer Market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the Embedded Computer Market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Embedded Computer Market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Embedded Computer Market vendors
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global embedded computer market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 CPU architecture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 COMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 SBCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by CPU Architecture
8.3 x86 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 ARM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 Market opportunity by CPU Architecture
9 Customer Landscape
9.1 Customer landscape overview
10 Geographic Landscape
10.1 Geographic segmentation
10.2 Geographic comparison
10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
10.13 Market opportunity by geography
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11.1 Market drivers
11.2 Market challenges
11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Vendor landscape
12.3 Landscape disruption
12.4 Industry risks
13 Vendor Analysis
13.1 Vendors covered
13.2 Market positioning of vendors
13.3 AAEON Technology Inc.
13.4 Abaco Systems Inc.
13.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.
13.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.
13.7 Digi International Inc.
13.8 EUROTECH Spa
13.9 Fujitsu Ltd.
13.10 Intel Corp.
13.11 Kontron S and T AG
13.12 NVIDIA Corp.
13.13 NXP Semiconductors NV
13.14 Qualcomm Inc.
13.15 Radisys Corp.
13.16 SMART Global Holdings Inc.
13.17 Super Micro Computer Inc.
14 Appendix
14.1 Scope of the report
14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
14.4 Research methodology
14.5 List of abbreviations
