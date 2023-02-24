Embedded computer market to grow a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027, Increasing implementation of robotics to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,715.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Embedded Computer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,715.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the COMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising requirements for the miniaturization of devices.

By geography, the global embedded computer market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global embedded computer market.

Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of automation across industries, increasing demand for embedded computers, and easy access to online distribution channels.

Global Embedded Computer Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by growing demand for IoT devices.

Companies across industries are deploying IoT by integrating sensors with several manufacturing appliances.

The adoption of IoT improves connectivity, efficiency, scalability, time efficiency, and cost efficiency for industrial organizations.

The rising adoption of IoT is increasing the use of embedded computers to meet the increasing demands for high-performance functionality.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing implementation of robotics is a key trend in the market.

Industrial operators are increasing the use of robots in their production process to handle complicated operations.

The rising adoption of robotics solutions has encouraged government and private companies to invest in robotics research.

Embedded systems are vital components of robotics. With the growing adoption of robotics systems, the demand for embedded computers will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High lead time is identified as the major challenge in the market.

OEMs require the implementation of embedded systems as per their requirements.

The deployment of embedded systems also requires the use of the latest core components, such as processors and memory modules.

This increases the amount of time between the start and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit, which is hindering market growth.

Related Reports:

The embedded software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,739.66 million. The high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

The industrial internet of things (IoT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 123.98 billion. The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing cybersecurity threats may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global embedded computer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 CPU architecture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 COMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 SBCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by CPU Architecture

8.3 x86 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 ARM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Market opportunity by CPU Architecture

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 AAEON Technology Inc.

13.4 Abaco Systems Inc.

13.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.

13.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

13.7 Digi International Inc.

13.8 EUROTECH Spa

13.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

13.10 Intel Corp.

13.11 Kontron S and T AG

13.12 NVIDIA Corp.

13.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

13.14 Qualcomm Inc.

13.15 Radisys Corp.

13.16 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

13.17 Super Micro Computer Inc.

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

