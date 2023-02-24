U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    +21.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.91
    +108.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.40
    +83.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.09
    +13.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +0.28 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5760
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,964.14
    -228.89 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.92
    -10.22 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,223.13
    +118.81 (+0.44%)
     

Embedded computer market to grow a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027, Increasing implementation of robotics to be a key trend - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,715.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.  Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027

Embedded Computer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 19,715.81 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.15

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Embedded Computer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth in the COMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising requirements for the miniaturization of devices.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global embedded computer market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global embedded computer market.

  • Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of automation across industries, increasing demand for embedded computers, and easy access to online distribution channels.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report

Global Embedded Computer Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by growing demand for IoT devices.

  • Companies across industries are deploying IoT by integrating sensors with several manufacturing appliances.

  • The adoption of IoT improves connectivity, efficiency, scalability, time efficiency, and cost efficiency for industrial organizations.

  • The rising adoption of IoT is increasing the use of embedded computers to meet the increasing demands for high-performance functionality.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Increasing implementation of robotics is a key trend in the market.

  • Industrial operators are increasing the use of robots in their production process to handle complicated operations.

  • The rising adoption of robotics solutions has encouraged government and private companies to invest in robotics research.

  • Embedded systems are vital components of robotics. With the growing adoption of robotics systems, the demand for embedded computers will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High lead time is identified as the major challenge in the market.

  • OEMs require the implementation of embedded systems as per their requirements.

  • The deployment of embedded systems also requires the use of the latest core components, such as processors and memory modules.

  • This increases the amount of time between the start and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit, which is hindering market growth.

Know more about drivers, Trends & Challenges, and find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this Embedded Computer Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Embedded Computer Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Embedded Computer Market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Embedded Computer Market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Embedded Computer Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The embedded software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,739.66 million. The high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

  • The industrial internet of things (IoT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 123.98 billion. The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing cybersecurity threats may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global embedded computer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 CPU architecture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 COMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 SBCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by CPU Architecture

  • 8.3 x86 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 ARM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Market opportunity by CPU Architecture

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 AAEON Technology Inc.

  • 13.4 Abaco Systems Inc.

  • 13.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • 13.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 13.7 Digi International Inc.

  • 13.8 EUROTECH Spa

  • 13.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 13.10 Intel Corp.

  • 13.11 Kontron S and T AG

  • 13.12 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 13.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 13.14 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 13.15 Radisys Corp.

  • 13.16 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

  • 13.17 Super Micro Computer Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027
Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embedded-computer-market-to-grow-a-cagr-of-7-94-by-2027--increasing-implementation-of-robotics-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301753150.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla still the ‘category king’ in EVs, but beware shrinking margins: Analyst

    Tesla shares have been rallying well into 2023, and it’s for all the right reasons, at least for investors who took a bath last year.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Exxon Mobil has reduced its workforce for three straight years, while net income, revenue and the stock price have increased sharply

    MARKET PULSE Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) disclosed in its 2022 annual report that it had 62,300 employees at the end of last year, to mark a third-straight year that the oil giant’s workforce has been reduced.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors o

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Hyundai Reveals New EV Price, Rolls Out Its First US-Made Cars

    The competition for electric vehicle production in the U.S. is growing as EV makers open more assembly plants and produce and sell more EVs. Tesla is by far the leading producer of electric vehicles having set a record with 1.37 million EVs produced in 2022. The EV manufacturer's assembly plants in Austin, Texas, and Fremont, Calif., have the combined production capacity of 900,000.

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch in the Promising Industry

    The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry stocks Deere (DE), AGCO, Lindsay (LNN) and Titan International (TWI) are set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology.

  • Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola & AstraZeneca

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN).

  • Newmont's M&A Drive Offers Path From Decade-Long Gold Rut

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion push to buy Newcrest Mining Ltd. comes as miners wrestle with the reality that gold deposits are small, costly and short in life — while making the case for more diversification.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest S

  • Eat turnips instead of tomatoes during shortages, Therese Coffey suggests

    People should eat turnips instead of salad vegetables while supermarkets grapple with shortages, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has suggested.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Reliance Steel 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions, shares drop

    The stock fell nearly 5%, underperforming the broader market and on course for its worst day in more than two months. The past year has seen intense competition in the streaming industry as a pandemic-driven boom fades and consumers curtail spending over fears of a possible recession, forcing companies to rethink their strategies. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, the price cuts took place in some countries in the Middle East, sub-Saharan African, Latin America and Asia.

  • Rio Tinto Slashes Dividend as Weak China Demand Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported lower-than-expected profits and slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee