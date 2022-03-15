Embedded Computing Market to Reach $85.68 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Technological advancements and demand for innovative and high-quality embedded systems drive the growth of the global embedded computing market. Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. There has been a rapid surge in the demand for cloud-based embedded computing solutions to support the businesses processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global embedded computing market generated $36.74 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $85.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Technological advancements, reduction in prices of consumer electronics devices, and demand for innovative and high-quality embedded systems drive the growth of the global embedded computing market. However, fierce competition among regional market players and complex hardware configuration restrain the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of innovative technologies and rise in standards of living in emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (121 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1408

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a rapid surge in the demand for cloud-based embedded computing solutions to support the businesses processes during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the pandemic led businesses around the globe to adopt the remote working culture, which in turn, surged the demand for embedded computing solutions.

The embedded computing solution plays a crucial role in maintaining the business processes efficiently and keeping excellent connectivity between the connected devices. This was achieved through various features of embedded computing solutions including digital data exchange, remote access, and real-time data analytics.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the embedded computing market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1408



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global embedded computing market based on type, end-users, and region.

Based on type, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end users, the communications segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share of the global embedded computing industry, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global embedded computing market analyzed in the research include Arm Holdings Plc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Microchip Technology, Inc., IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1408

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



