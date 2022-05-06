Embedded Hypervisor Sourcing and Procurement Market Size to Increase by USD 7.36 Billion By 2028: According Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Embedded Hypervisor Market finds that the growing adoption of embedded hypervisors in the automotive sector is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising smart city initiatives, the total Global Embedded Hypervisor Market is estimated to reach USD 7.36 Billion by year 2028.



The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 5.21 Billion in the year 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.90%.

Furthermore, the increase in necessity of data centres due to rising adoption of cloud platforms are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Embedded Hypervisor Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Embedded Hypervisor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Type (Bare Metal , Hosted ), by Technology (Desktop Virtualization, Server Virtualization, Data Centre Virtualization), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Application (Android & iOS Device, Laptop, 5G, SCADA), by End-use (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The report analyzes the Embedded Hypervisor market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Embedded Hypervisor market growth during the next five years.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

Market Dynamics :

Growing Adoption of Embedded Hypervisor in Automotive Sector to Fuel Global Embedded Hypervisor Market

The growing adoption of embedded hypervisors in the automotive sector is expected to fuel the growth of the Embedded Hypervisor Market during the forecast period. The demand for embedded hypervisors is being fueled by the deployment of V2I, V2V features, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles to improve performance. To ensure security and safety, embedded hypervisors are embedded in sensors and embedded processors in automobiles. Hypervisors are useful for controlling expenses while ensuring safety. The demand for embedded hypervisors is being further augmented by the rise in vehicle automation in emerging economies. After the impending coronavirus epidemic, the automobile sector is making a comeback. Manufacturers are recouping losses by embracing new trends and technologies in response to the rapid increase in vaccination campaigns. Further, increased car sales around the world have resulted in increased production and manufacturing of automotive vehicles which is also supporting the market growth. Additionally, the booming consumer electronics industry, increased internet penetration across numerous industries, and an increase in the number of people working from home is further anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the years to come.

Segmentation of Global Embedded Hypervisor Market:

Component Software Services

Type Bare Metal Hosted

Technology Desktop Virtualization Server Virtualization Data Centre Virtualization

Enterprise Size Small & Medium Sized Enterprise Large Enterprise

Application Android & iOS Device Laptop 5G SCADA Connected Vehicle Robotics IoT Others

End-use Aerospace Defense Automotive Industrial BFSI IT & Telecom Healthcare Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT to Augment Market Growth

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and IoT in various end-use sectors is anticipated to augment the growth of the Embedded Hypervisor Market within the estimated period. Cloud-based security solutions are becoming increasingly popular in various companies. The use of hypervisors in various cloud applications is rapidly increasing. Furthermore, the rising usage of cloud infrastructure by various organisations across the globe has increased the demand for embedded hypervisors. The continuous technological advancements and digitalization is also likely to fuel the growth of the industry. Most of the industry verticals, like military, defence, automotive, industrial, IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and others, are anticipated to increase the demand for embedded hypervisors for their applications. Embedded hypervisors improve storage virtualization, which is why they're employed in ground-based military applications for security. Embedded hypervisors are likely to experience substantial development prospects over the forecast period, owing to the growing need for secure communication in the military sector.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Embedded Hypervisor Market

North America has dominated the Global Embedded Hypervisor Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The United States dominated North America in 2021. This is attributable to the rising demand for security services in the region. Furthermore, the increasing advancements and implementation of technology along with adoption of embedded hypervisors by organizations are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, increased implementation of cloud-based security solutions along with rising penetration of IoT and growth of IT & telecom industry is also expected to support regional growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Embedded Hypervisor Market:

Acontis technologies GmbH

ACRN

AO Kaspersky Lab

Blackberry Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

Enea

Green Hills Software

IBM Corporation

Lynx Software Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Real-Time Systems GmbH

Siemens

Sierra ware SYSGO AG

Ten Asys Corporation

VMware Inc.

Wind River Systems Inc.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Embedded Hypervisor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Type (Bare Metal , Hosted ), by Technology (Desktop Virtualization, Server Virtualization, Data Centre Virtualization), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Application (Android & iOS Device, Laptop, 5G, SCADA), by End-use (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: BlackBerry Limited announced the release of QNX® Hypervisor 2.2, the latest edition of the company’s real-time embedded hypervisor product. With QNX Hypervisor 2.2, manufacturers and other embedded system suppliers are empowered with ultimate design flexibility and scalability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership for a wide variety of embedded systems from rail and robotics controllers to vehicle digital cockpits and battery management ECUs.

This market titled “Embedded Hypervisor Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component

• Software

• Services



• Type

• Bare Metal

• Hosted



• Technology

• Desktop Virtualization

• Server Virtualization

• Data Centre Virtualization



• Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

• Large Enterprise



• Application

• Android & iOS Device

• Laptop

• 5G

• SCADA

• Connected Vehicle

• Robotics

• IoT

• Others



• End-use

• Aerospace

• Defense

• Automotive

• Industrial

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Acontis technologies GmbH



• ACRN



• AO Kaspersky Lab



• Blackberry Limited



• Citrix Systems Inc.



• Enea



• Green Hills Software



• IBM Corporation



• Lynx Software Technologies Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Real-Time Systems GmbH



• Siemens



• Sierra ware SYSGO AG



• Ten Asys Corporation



• VMware Inc.



• Wind River Systems Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/embedded-hypervisor-market-1475/request-sample

