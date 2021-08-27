U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

Embedded Software Market in Systems Software Industry | Almost $ 6 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the embedded software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Embedded Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry and the growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Embedded Software Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the embedded software market in the systems software industry include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Embedded Software Market size

  • Embedded Software Market trends

  • Embedded Software Market industry analysis

The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high adoption of smart homes and smart grid technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, data security and privacy issues will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the embedded software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Embedded Computer Market - Global embedded computer market is segmented by product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), CPU architecture (x86, ARM, PowerPC, and Others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Rugged IC Market - Global rugged IC market is segmented by application (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist embedded software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the embedded software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the embedded software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of embedded software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • RTOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Compilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Assemblers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Debuggers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Enea AB

  • Green Hills Software LLC

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • STMicroelectronics NV.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/embedded-software-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/embedded-softwaremarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embedded-software-market-in-systems-software-industry--almost--6-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301363017.html

SOURCE Technavio

