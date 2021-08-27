Embedded Software Market in Systems Software Industry | Almost $ 6 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the embedded software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry and the growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Embedded Software Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the embedded software market in the systems software industry include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Embedded Software Market size

Embedded Software Market trends

Embedded Software Market industry analysis

The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high adoption of smart homes and smart grid technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, data security and privacy issues will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the embedded software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist embedded software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the embedded software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the embedded software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of embedded software market vendors

