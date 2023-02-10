U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.25
    -25.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    -141.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,291.25
    -134.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.90
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.64
    +1.58 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    +2.28 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0130
    -0.4250 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,780.46
    -916.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.78
    -21.00 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.38
    -56.77 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Embedded System Market is expected to Witness US$ 159.12 billion Valuation by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Increase in applications of virtualization in multicore embedded systems is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for companies in the global embedded system market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Extensive usage of embedded systems in consumer electronics has augmented the embedded system market value. Increasing trend of embedded system adoption is propelled by surge in demand for low-power, high-performance microprocessors and microcontrollers in emerging consumer electronic devices. The embedded system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022–2031, and reach value of US$ 159.12 Bn by 2031.

Rapid increase in demand for next-gen industrial automation has boosted the applications of embedded systems in several industries. Recent market trends underscore the fact that companies are focusing on smart multicore embedded systems to meet the emerging requirements of industrial automation. An example is the substantial usage of networked embedded systems in industrial automation. Semiconductor companies are tapping into product demand by increasing R&D activities in embedded multicore technology. An instance is the introduction of new designs in multicore systems on chip (SoC) using the technology.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=995

Key Findings of Study

  • Rise in Usage of Smart Multicore Embedded Systems in Several Industries: Use of virtualization technology has enabled the development of multicore embedded systems. Deployment of smart multicore embedded systems in multiple industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, can be ascribed to the benefits of virtualization and hypervisors in the IT sector. This has led to the development of embedded hypervisors for a wide range of computing applications. Designers are unveiling multicore SoCs with hypervisors in order to reduce power consumption and improve processing capabilities significantly.

  • Extensive Utilization of Embedded Systems in Automation Applications to Propel Revenue Growth: Surge in adoption of embedded software in a wide spectrum of automation applications has fueled market expansion. Extensive usage of real-time embedded systems in industrial automation has generated significant revenue growth for companies. Deployment of embedded systems in the manufacturing sector has led to high operator safety and enables manufacturing facilities to fulfil the stringent requirements (GMP standards) under which the equipment operate.

Key Drivers

  • Rise in demand for multicore processors in complex systems, in particular, automation applications, is a key driver of the global embedded system industry. For instance, virtualization in embedded systems enables development of low-power, high-performance single systems on a chip (SoC) for autonomous vehicles.

  • Innovations in embedded systems, notably the usage of machine learning in embedded devices (embedded machine learning applications), and computer vision systems in next-generation IoT embedded devices are trends expected to accelerate the embedded system market development.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=995&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held the leading share of the global embedded system industry. Companies in the region are offering embedded engineering services to gain revenue. Furthermore, significant adoption of robotics and embedded vision systems in industrial automation has augmented the market size in Asia Pacific. Extensive demand for microcontrollers and microprocessors in the automotive industry is expected to boost embedded system market growth in the region.

  • North America is also a lucrative region in the global market. Significant usage of embedded systems programming in numerous industrial applications has propelled the market in North America in the past few decades.

Competition Landscape

The ecosystem of players in the embedded system industry is vast, including manufacturers, designers, software developers, and service providers, which renders the landscape fragmented. Prominent players operating in the market are Toshiba, Texas Instruments, STmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Microchip, Intel, Marvell, Cypress Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Broadcom.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=995

Embedded System Market Segmentation

  • Component

    • Hardware

      • Microcontrollers

      • Microprocessors

      • Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

      • Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

      • Memories

      • ASIC

      • PMIC

      • Others (Timers, DAC/ADC, I/O Ports etc.)

    • Software

      • Operating Systems (OS)

      • Middleware

    • Services

  • Function

    • Real Time

    • Standalone

    • Mobile

    • Networked

  • System Size

    • Small size

    • Medium Size

    • Large Size

  • End-use Industry

    • Automotive

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Aerospace and Defense

    • Healthcare

    • Telecommunication

    • Industrial

    • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Wavefront Sensor Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Structured Cabling Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Wire and Cable Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Objective Lens Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Oil Output in Retaliation for West’s Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Ta

  • Russia to Cut Oil Production, Sending Prices Higher

    Russia said it plans to cut production by around 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, next month, sending crude prices higher in a move that Moscow said was in response to Western oil sanctions.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • Oil Prices Rise as Russia Plans Output Cuts in Response to Sanctions

    Russia said it planned to cut oil production in response to Western sanctions, sending international crude prices higher. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that Russia would throttle output by 500,000 barrels a day in March. Russia produced 9.7 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. In recent market action: + Most-actively traded contracts for Brent crude, the benchmark in oil markets, rose 2.6% to $86.73 a barrel. + The U.S. equivalent, WTI,

  • Volvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining

    The company is in advanced talks with some of the biggest miners, including over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations, Volvo Car CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • Oil prices jump 2% on Russian plan to cut output

    Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country's oil and oil products. Brent crude futures rose $1.71, or 2.02%, to $86.21 a barrel by 1148 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.57, or 2.01%, at $79.63.

  • PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast

    PayPal Holdings Inc forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal's customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation. Even so, the company's upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

  • JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source

    "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. In an interview with Reuters, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank when asked about plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks.

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.

  • Airbus Might Just Appoint Interim Finance Officer Amid Delay On Permanent Succession

    Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) (OTC: EADSF) might appoint an interim CFO after struggling to find a permanent successor to Dominik Asam, who joins SAP by the end of February, industry sources said. Asam will be presenting his last Airbus results on February 16, they said. No decision has been taken. Asam announced his decision to leave the aerospace group last August. However, Airbus has not publicly identified a new CFO, prompting some analysts to express concern over the lack of certainty. The finance