U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.09
    +79.62 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,282.10
    +507.69 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,817.34
    +323.41 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.14
    +48.25 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.21
    -0.29 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    +0.23 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0120 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7610
    -0.0360 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2248
    +0.0172 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5390
    -2.5770 (-1.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,015.37
    +887.61 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.06
    +33.84 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Ember Announces Spinout of Healthcare Vertical, Ember LifeSciences

·3 min read

New Division Will Expand on Ember's Temperature Control Technology for Use Within the Healthcare Space

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, today announced the spinout of its new healthcare vertical, Ember LifeSciences. The new company aims to serve the healthcare industry using Ember's proprietary temperature control technologies to provide secure and sustainable cold chain solutions.

Ember LifeSciences
Ember LifeSciences

Earlier this year, Ember announced its offering of the Ember Cube, the world's first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box, in partnership with Cardinal Health, a leader in healthcare distribution. The invention marked Ember's first foray into the healthcare space and the launch of Ember LifeSciences serves to further expand the brand's mission specifically within the pharmaceutical industry and harness the power of temperature control to change lives.

"The idea to form Ember LifeSciences started several years ago after meeting with leading companies within the healthcare industry, with a goal to unearth ways in which our temperature control technology could be used to help save lives," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "The Ember Cube is the first of many healthcare technologies developed by our team, and Ember LifeSciences is the entity where all our inventions in the healthcare space will live. With Ember LifeSciences, the goal is to deploy our technology to disrupt the healthcare distribution industry and improve the way we transport temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines around the world."

Ember LifeSciences secured an initial investment from Cardinal Health to use towards the development of additional cold chain solutions beyond the Ember Cube. The company currently has two new shipping prototypes under way: an ultra-low temperature shipper and a cryogenic shipper. Both are intended to be used to transport cell and gene therapy products and will also include the same cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and return-to-sender technology featured in the Ember Cube.

Ember LifeSciences has also hired healthcare industry veteran Brian Bejarano as President and General Manager to oversee all aspects of the new business, leading its growth and development. Bejarano joins the team after a 27-year tenure at Cardinal Health where he held key roles ranging from strategy to finance, manufacturing, supply chain and operations, including serving as head of operations for Cardinal Health's Specialty Pharmaceuticals division which focuses on cold chain pharmaceuticals such as vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies.

"I'm excited to join Ember LifeSciences and help continue the development and commercialization of the company's technology and IP portfolio within the healthcare industry," said Bejarano. "We plan to use Ember's temperature control and data science technology to reinvent pharmaceutical cold chain shipping."

About Ember

Ember is a global temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/ember, Instagram.com/ember and Twitter.com/ember_tech.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies, one of the fastest growing companies in America known for its ground-breaking temperature control technology, global IP portfolio and design-led brand. With the mission of improving the way people eat, drink and live, Ember CEO and serial inventor Clay Alexander set his sights on healthcare to revolutionize the cold chain to improve the way in which we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. Ember's historic partnership with Cardinal Health segued the development of the Ember Cube, the world's first self-refrigerated cloud-based shipping box. Ember LifeSciences currently operates as an independent subsidiary exclusively devoted to the healthcare industry. For more information, visit emberlifesciences.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ember-announces-spinout-of-healthcare-vertical-ember-lifesciences-301603030.html

SOURCE Ember

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • Oil futures slightly trim losses after EIA shows bigger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories

    Oil futures trimmed losses Wednesday morning after weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories, while crude inventories saw another big rise. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery were down $2.08, or 2.3%, at $88.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading at a session low of $87.66. September gasoline erased a loss to rise 1.1% to $2.991 a gallon. The EIA said U.S. crude inventories jumped 5

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-Lago

  • Oil sees renewed pressure ahead of U.S. supply data

    Oil futures fell Wednesday, losing ground ahead of official data on U.S. inventory levels and on expectations Russian crude flows along a key pipeline would resume.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Bumble, Let's Just Be Friends for Now

    BMBL has a date with earnings on Wednesday, and the charts say investors should refrain from flirting with the stock.

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%

  • Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

    The drugmaker has been in talks with lenders, but also faces thousands of lawsuits from government and private plaintiffs alleging it fueled opioid addiction.

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until things get back to "normal" — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • Apple to occupy 4-story Durham building as Triangle footprint grows

    Apple is growing its Triangle footprint by filling an entire office building in Durham as the tech giant awaits the build out of a technology hub expected to one day house 3,000 employees in Research Triangle Park.

  • [video]VIDEO: What the July CPI Report Means for the Stock Market

    In today's Action Alerts PLUS Daily Rundown, Bob Lang discusses the latest CPI report and how Wall Street's reaction is shaping Wednesday's trading. Please check back here later for a transcript of this call.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Estimates

    Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( NASDAQ:ABUS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoDozens in China Infected Wit

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • News Flash: 12 Analysts Think Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Earnings Are Under Threat

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Cerence Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRNC ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...