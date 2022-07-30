Embily Adds TRX Network Support For USDC.

Embily

Embily has added TRX for USDC stablecoin to its list of supported networks.

Tallinn, Estonia, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embily has added TRX for USDC stablecoin to its list of supported networks. With this move, the crypto card provider continues to expand its range of usability and convenience, allowing the company to serve more transactions with USDC while fast-tracking support of the popular cryptocurrency and fiat off-ramp.

The addition of TRX (TRON blockchain network) allows Embily users to top up their crypto bank cards in USDC at lower network fees using the TRON network. The funds added to the Embily account will be instantly converted into Euros and ready to be used for online and offline purchases or cash withdrawals.

“Use of the USDC stablecoin on the TRX network makes it easy for our users to quickly top-up Embily card by leveraging the bandwidth of the Tron network,” as stated by Embily CTO Eugeny Khashin. “Like USDT, USDC is a stablecoin, and it has to be supported because of its expansion rate in the DeFi world. We at Embily understand how important it is for our customers to have a choice,” Khashin says.

At present, Embily accepts BTC, ETH, BNB, TRX, DAI ERC-20, USDT ERC-20/TRC-20/OMNI and USDC ERC-20/TRC-20.

The USDC stablecoin is a digital currency regulated according to the financial laws of the United States. It is pegged in value to the US Dollar and is considered a popular choice among risk-averse cryptocurrency market participants seeking stability and a volatility-free, predictable instrument for everyday online transactions.

For now, Embily crypto cards are available only for residents of Europe, the United Kingdom, and immigrants from Ukraine to Europe. Still, it intends to significantly expand its geographic reach in 2022 and enter the markets of Singapore and the United States.

Embily financial infrastructure allows individuals to use crypto-friendly cards to make everyday purchases using crypto as easily as fiat. Whether online or offline payments or ATM cash withdrawal - the wide range of convenient functions enable users to manage cryptos through a comprehensive one-stop interface.

