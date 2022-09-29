U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,728.25
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,720.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,530.25
    -25.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9690
    -0.0049 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0093 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3940
    +0.2720 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,492.14
    +778.92 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.56
    +16.78 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,290.41
    +116.43 (+0.44%)
     

Embily Launches Crypto Purchase Function

Embily
·2 min read
Embily
Embily

The smoothest way to manage crypto.

Embily

Embily Launches Crypto Purchase Function
Embily Launches Crypto Purchase Function

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embily has launched a new on-platform functionality allowing users to buy cryptocurrencies using a bank card. Bitcoin will be the first coin available.

Embily’s crypto banking services are currently non-custodial in that the company does not store the users’ cryptocurrencies. Instead, the funds are transferred directly to the buyer’s wallet. The company has plans to launch a custodial wallet in Q4 2022 that will allow users to store their cryptocurrencies for added convenience.

“We strive to turn Embily into a full-fledged financial ecosystem; Embily’s crypto cards will be just one of the components of the system. Now we allow our customers not only to use but also to buy and manage cryptocurrencies. Step by step, we will provide a complete banking infrastructure,” stated Alex Bychkov, the CEO of Embily.

The cryptocurrency purchase is available for all countries except for a few that are currently sanctioned. To take advantage of the service, users will first need to register on the Embily website and go through the standard KYC procedure. After successful verification, users can buy Bitcoin through their Embily accounts via VISA and MasterCard using any available currency.

Embily provides cryptocurrency banking services and currently operates under an Estonian licence in full compliance with legal requirements and global financial legislation. The company offers clients a wide range of convenient banking functions through VISA and MasterCard gateways, as well as an Over-the-Counter bulk cryptocurrency purchase options and ATM withdrawals.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Embily
Email: elena@embily.com
Website: https://swap.embily.com
City: Tallinn
Country: Estonia

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment


