U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.73
    -26.32 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,173.87
    -62.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,920.52
    -160.35 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.42
    -23.95 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    -0.51 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0450 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6480
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,405.36
    -1,579.37 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.59
    -9.29 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.48
    +8.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Embolization Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The embolization agents market is projected to reach US$ 4,525. 75 million by 2028 from US$ 2,714. 82 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of tumors and aneurysms and growing prevalence of hypertension, obesity, smoking, and alcoholism.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embolization Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195583/?utm_source=GNW
Moreover, technological advancements in embolization products and procedures are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of embolization agents hinder the market growth. The medical practices worldwide continue to adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pandemic has been challenging the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems of South and Central America. With a vast population living in poverty, the countries in the region continuously face widespread health problems due to overcrowding, limited sanitation, food insecurity, and unpredictable environmental conditions. In this scenario, Brazil observed enormous difficulties in the management of cancer surgeries such as head and neck cancer surgeries, chronic neurological disorders such as brain aneurysms, from headache to neurodegenerative diseases. Due to inadequate monitoring, many patients end up being admitted to emergency departments because of the decompensation of their cancer and neurological disease, thus limiting the embolization agents market growth.
Based on product, the embolization agents market is segmented into coils, beads/particles, plugs, detachable balloons, glue, sponge, liquid embolics, sclerosants, precipitating agents, and others.The beads/particles segment leads the market, whereas the coils segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the embolization agents market is segmented into neurology, oncology, cardiology, peripheral vascular diseases, and others.The oncology segment holds the largest share of the embolization agents market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the embolization agents market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, and others. The hospitals segment leads the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and International Agency for Research on Cancer are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the embolization agents market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195583/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 3 Bank Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Bank stocks are expected to outperform in 2022, largely because the Federal Reserve is projected to raise interest rates this year, which benefits most banks. All of this should help restore banks' net interest margin, which essentially shows the difference between what a bank makes on interest-earning assets like loans and securities, and pays out on interest-bearing liabilities like deposits. Three bank stocks that I would recommend buying this year are Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK), and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Workers at unionized New York Starbucks store continue walk out over staffing, safety

    Baristas at a Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, walked off the job for a second day on Thursday in protest of what they say are unsafe working conditions amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Workers left their positions on Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue location - the only unionized corporate-owned Starbucks store in the United States - and say they will not return until they feel safe. A third of employees there are out because of COVID-19, said barista Casey Moore, one of the union organizers in Buffalo.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • COVID-19: "There's no significant data saying there's a huge amount of transmission in school," says doctor

    Dr. Daniela Lamas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital pulmonary and critical care physician, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the struggle between city mayors and school districts. The groups are divided over the issue of in-person learning.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Your 401(k) Has Quietly Undergone Significant Changes. What to Know.

    The 401(k) plan has quietly undergone some significant changes. ESG funds and annuities are now allowed, and smaller firms can more easily offer a 401(k) plan. But beware the backdoor Roth closing.

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 334,210, a 2.5% increase from last year. The biggest drop in passenger vehicles sales over the year was registered in Europe at 11.2%, compared to a drop of just 2% drop in China and a 0.4% increase in the United States.

  • Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

    Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Sanofi Forms Potential $5.2 Billion AI Deal With Exscientia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion, allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicines.The Oxford, England-based company will receive $100 million upfront, as well as milestone payments and royalties from successful treatments, the companies said Friday. This is the latest attempt by Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson to rejuvena

  • Albuquerque's Integrated Control Systems sold to Georgia-based company

    Steven Chavez started the company in 1995 with three employees. As he finalized the sale of the company, Integrated Control Systems had about 300 employees.

  • Shipping Stocks In 2022: Why This Year Could Echo The 2021 Boom

    In 2021, the pandemic blew up supply chains of all sorts, shipping prices spiked, and ocean shipping stocks benefited. Covid, the Chinese New Year, the Beijing Olympics and possible labor tensions at big U.S. ports might leave little breathing room for the world's maxed-out global transportation network in the year ahead. All of these stocks were picking up steam once again at the end of last year, with ZIM stock at a new high.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds

    If you’ve begun saving for retirement, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of target date funds. They’re a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.