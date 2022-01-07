The embolization agents market is projected to reach US$ 4,525. 75 million by 2028 from US$ 2,714. 82 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of tumors and aneurysms and growing prevalence of hypertension, obesity, smoking, and alcoholism.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embolization Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195583/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, technological advancements in embolization products and procedures are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of embolization agents hinder the market growth. The medical practices worldwide continue to adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pandemic has been challenging the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems of South and Central America. With a vast population living in poverty, the countries in the region continuously face widespread health problems due to overcrowding, limited sanitation, food insecurity, and unpredictable environmental conditions. In this scenario, Brazil observed enormous difficulties in the management of cancer surgeries such as head and neck cancer surgeries, chronic neurological disorders such as brain aneurysms, from headache to neurodegenerative diseases. Due to inadequate monitoring, many patients end up being admitted to emergency departments because of the decompensation of their cancer and neurological disease, thus limiting the embolization agents market growth.

Based on product, the embolization agents market is segmented into coils, beads/particles, plugs, detachable balloons, glue, sponge, liquid embolics, sclerosants, precipitating agents, and others.The beads/particles segment leads the market, whereas the coils segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the embolization agents market is segmented into neurology, oncology, cardiology, peripheral vascular diseases, and others.The oncology segment holds the largest share of the embolization agents market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



By end user, the embolization agents market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, and others. The hospitals segment leads the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and International Agency for Research on Cancer are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the embolization agents market.

