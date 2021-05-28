"Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development"-- Big Data Expo 2021 opens in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Huanqiu.com:

Big Data Expo 2021 opened on May 26 in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province. With the annual theme of "Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development", this year's expo, focusing on the integration of data elements and innovative development, is held both online and offline.

Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese Vice Premier, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of the big data industry, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also pointed out that it is necessary to promote the implementation of the national big data strategy and accelerate the construction of a digital China. Liu He added that big data is profoundly affecting global technological innovation, industrial structure adjustment, and economic and social development.

In the ceremony, there included a release event for the national hub node of the national integrated big data center system. China's National Development and Reform Commission announced that the construction of China's national hub node of the national integrated big data center system is to begin from now. In the future, China will build a national computing power hub in 8 regions including Guizhou.

As of the opening ceremony, nearly 10,000 guests from 23 countries and regions participated in the conference, 225 companies participated offline, and 324 companies participated online.

Guests from all over the world well-known enterprises, heads of international and regional organizations, officials of foreign government agencies and diplomatic envoys in China, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, representatives of relevant provinces (regions and cities), experts and scholars from world-renowned universities and research institutions, domestic and international media guest representatives, industry associations and consulting agencies attended the opening ceremony.

