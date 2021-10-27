U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Embrace Joins the Datadog Marketplace to Deliver Mobile Observability with High-Fidelity User Session Data

·2 min read

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace, the only observability and data platform built exclusively for mobile, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

Embrace collects 100% of sessions from 100% of users and transforms the voluminous and cardinal data into actionable insights. With full visibility into all of their mobile user experience data, a company's engineering, product, and marketing teams can make informed, truly data-driven decisions around their marketing campaigns and product features to drive business value across retention, revenue, and adoption.

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, helping organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

Building this Datadog offering differentiates Embrace as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member demonstrating success building products integrated with Datadog's products.

"As the world continues to move to mobile-first, visibility into customer experience is more crucial than ever," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Sr. Vice President for Product and Community. "With Embrace's new offering on the Datadog Marketplace, our mutual customers can quickly inspect high-fidelity data from every mobile session and correlate the experience with performance data, all in the Datadog platform."

Embrace is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. For more information, please visit: https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/

For support or questions, please contact Embrace at: datadogsupport@embrace.io

About Embrace

Embrace's mission is to transform all companies to mobile by empowering them to deliver incredible mobile experiences. Embrace is the only observability and data platform built exclusively for mobile. With Embrace, teams proactively uncover, prioritize, and instantly solve issues before they affect a business' bottom line. More than 100 of the world's best mobile companies use Embrace to proactively optimize their mobile experiences. Learn more at embrace.io or follow Embrace on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Colin Contreary
Product Marketer
Colin Contreary
8205002683
press@embrace.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embrace-joins-the-datadog-marketplace-to-deliver-mobile-observability-with-high-fidelity-user-session-data-301409472.html

SOURCE Embrace

