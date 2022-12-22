U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.00
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,609.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.75
    +29.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.00
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +0.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    -1.43 (-6.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9290
    -0.3950 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.82
    -30.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.69
    +1.46 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.06
    +32.74 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Embrace the Spring City - A Historical City on Camera

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continuous improvement of the "popularity" of Chinese culture, the colorful Chinese elements have attracted more and more attention and favor from overseas people. The 2022 International Short Video Competition also focused on helping overseas audiences better understand China and feel the charm of China. Activities such as "Beautiful Life in Shandong" and "International Short Video Creation Camp" were designed to guide vloggers to Shandong, the "South in the North", bringing more inspiration to their creations.

Vloggers walked around Jinan, Rizhao to experience the charm of ancient cities and record the beautiful life.
Vloggers walked around Jinan, Rizhao to experience the charm of ancient cities and record the beautiful life. More than 60 vloggers participated in the short video creation camp. Through their lens are displayed the colorful spring scenery and generous spring culture. They recorded the urban development in science and technology, industry, urban construction and transportation, showing the ever-changing industrial spring city; they went deep into the culture and innovative development of Shandong cuisine, showing the health and delicacy of local food; they shot and made intangible cultural heritage cultural and creative products, showing the colorful spiritual and cultural life of citizens. About 60 excellent works have been submitted and will be displayed on the official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok accounts of the competition.

By the end of the solicitation on December 15, 2,850 outstanding videos had been received from artists in the UK, France, Canada, Spain, Denmark, South Korea, Cameroon, Pakistan and other countries and regions, with a total of more than 9 million views overseas. The competition organizer will select outstanding works to be displayed overseas. Welcome to join us and choose your favorite works.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embrace-the-spring-city--a-historical-city-on-camera-301708891.html

SOURCE The 2022 International Short Video Competition

