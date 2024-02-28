Embracing AI is the only way to cut civil service jobs, says deputy PM

Oliver Dowden says the Government should be aiming to save £24bn a year by using tech tools - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Embracing yet-untested artificial intelligence is the only way to cut the size of the Civil Service, Oliver Dowden has insisted, as he outlined plans to save billions of pounds using chatbots.

The Deputy Prime Minister admitted using AI tools in the NHS and Whitehall was the only option for a “sustainable path to headcount reduction” as the Government seeks major spending reductions to pay for tax cuts.

It came as the Cabinet Office unveiled plans to spend £110m on AI tools and technical staff designed to speed up “dogsbody work” in Whitehall, answer taxpayers’ questions and improve the NHS.

Mr Dowden said: “It really is the only way, I think, if we want to get on a sustainable path to headcount reduction.

“Remember how much the size of the Civil Service has grown as a result of the pandemic and, and EU exit preparedness. We need to really embrace this stuff to drive the numbers down.”

He said a recent report from the IPPR think tank suggesting the Government could save £24bn a year by using AI was “the sort of target that we should be aiming for”.

However, the reliance on new and, in some ways, unproven technology to cut costs was criticised as a way of ducking hard decisions about the future of the state. Officials described the tools as “early pilots”.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Ministers shouldn’t be waiting for technological innovations to deal with the bloated bureaucracy, they should roll up their sleeves and deal with it.”

The number of civil servants has ballooned in recent years, rising by more than 100,000 since 2016 to 519,780 last year. Meanwhile, the number earning six-figure salaries has doubled.

Jeremy Hunt has ordered public services to find ways of cutting spending to pay for tax cuts, with the Chancellor expected to signal reductions in income tax or national insurance in next week’s Budget.

In a speech today, Mr Dowden will unveil plans to speed up the use of AI in the public sector, including using software to automatically renew prescriptions, to read and summarise consultation responses and an assistant for Citizens Advice staff to help callers.

The Cabinet Office estimates the prescription service, which is currently in testing, could save up to £900m a year while removing work on reading consultation responses could save £80m.

It said it would potentially introduce a gov.uk chatbot for voters that could answer questions on paying taxes and applying for passports – although the Government admitted in January that an early attempt at this went awry when it started speaking French.

An AI incubator in the Cabinet Office, which is paying staff salaries of up to £135,000 and poaching staff from top tech companies, will more than double in size, from 30 to 70 people.

Mr Dowden said: “By doing those things better, you have to have fewer civil servants doing the administrative tasks that drive these things, which should lead us to savings both on headcount and on overall budget.”

He admitted that the Government would have to take voters on a “cultural journey” to get people comfortable with AI tools but compared the technology to the rise of the internet, which also drew sceptics.

The AI incubator is working with companies including OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on the technology.

James Price, director of government relations at the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The Deputy Prime Minister is right to want to embrace the amazing possibilities that AI creates in delivering better public services and shrinking the headcount across the Civil Service.

“But civil service reform will need to go further if we want to cut the Leviathan down to size. This should start with fundamental changes to the hiring and firing processes, so that talented people from outside the pool of career officials can lend their expertise to Government.”

Klarna, the Swedish buy now pay later company, said this week its AI chatbot was doing the work of 700 staff in responding to customer service inquiries.

