Embraer bags fresh Binter, American Airlines orders for E-Jets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer on Tuesday notched fresh orders from American Airlines, Spanish carrier Binter and lessor Avolon for its E-Jets, in deals announced at the Paris Airshow that are seen totaling more than $1.5 billion.

Embraer said in a statement that Binter has placed a firm order for six E195-E2 aircraft, which will bring its E2 fleet to 16 when delivered, while American Airlines ordered seven E175 planes for its Envoy Air subsidiary.

Leasing firm Avolon, the company added, signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Canada's Porter Airlines, already an Embraer customer, for 10 new E195-E2, which are set to support Porter's North American expansion.

The Binter deal was valued at $504.7 million at list price, with deliveries commencing in the second half of 2024, while the Envoy Air one was seen totaling $403.4 million, with deliveries set to start in the fourth quarter.

The Avolon transaction, meanwhile, has a list price of $841.2 million, Embraer said.

