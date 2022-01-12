U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

EMBRAER S.A. - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (the "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market that on January 11, 2022, the Company, through its subsidiary Embraer Portugal S.A., entered into a binding contract for the sale of all of the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas S.A. ("EEM") and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos S.A. ("EEC") to Aernnova Aerospace, SAU, headquartered in Spain ("Aernnova"), for the reference price of US$ 172 million, subject to the usual adjustments for this type of transaction on the closing date (the "Transaction").

EEM and EEC are currently dedicated to supplying certain components used in the manufacture of aircraft by the Company and by Embraer Executive Aircraft, LLC. The Company hereby informs that, after the closing of the Transaction, Aernnova will undertake the operation of EEM's and EEC's industrial plants and will ensure the level of production and supply of such components for Embraer aircraft portfolio.

The Transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, following the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The Transaction is an integral part of the Company's assets optimization which aims at maximizing facilities use and profitability improvement. In keeping with its strategy of innovation and growth, the Company will maintain its shareholders and the market duly informed about new material information relating to the transaction.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President, Finance &
Investor Relations

