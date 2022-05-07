U.S. markets closed

EMBRAER S.A.: Material Fact - Approval of business combination between Eve and Zanite

  • ERJ

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) (the "Company") refers to the material facts disclosed on June 10th, 2021, and December 21st, 2021, about the business combination (the "Business Combination") between EVE UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an entity controlled by the Company, and Zanite Acquisition Corp. ("Zanite"). The Company became aware that the Business Combination has been approved by Zanite stockholders today.

Such approval is an important step towards the closing of the Business Combination. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions that can only be satisfied or waived on the closing date, the Company expects that the closing of the Business Combination will occur on May 9, 2022.

The Business Combination is in line with the Company's innovation and growth strategy, and its consummation reinforces the Company's commitment to achieve this strategy.

São José dos Campos, May 6, 2022.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President and CFO

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-material-fact---approval-of-business-combination-between-eve-and-zanite-301542106.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

