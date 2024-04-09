Embry-Riddle appoints former Boeing vp, Flexjet chairman as new Board of Trustees members

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has announced the appointment of two new members of the Board of Trustees: Leanne Caret and Kenn Ricci.

Caret is a senior advisor to Blackstone and until her retirement in 2022, was the executive vice president and senior advisor to The Boeing Company, where she also served as CEO and president of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

"Leanne is an expert in helping high-performing organizations reach the next level," Embry-Riddle's board chair, Mori Hosseini, said in a university news release. "She is a highly strategic thinker with a wealth of experience in industry − exactly the type of person to help lead this institution into the future."

Ricci is principal of Directional Aviation Capital, a firm that owns aviation businesses including Flexjet, a provider of fractional private jet services. He established the Flexjet Innovation and Career Center at Embry-Riddle in 2017.

"Trustee Ricci is a pillar of the aviation industry. His unique leadership skills, business acumen, passion and vision will be incredible assets and I look forward to working with him," said Embry-Riddle President Barry Butler.

Caret: 'Pay it forward'

In a 34-year career at Boeing, Caret led finance, operations and management divisions, while also managing a $30 billion budget and overseeing 30,000 employees.

"The greatest act that any of us can do, as Americans, is to pay it forward," Caret said. "I look forward to doing just that at Embry-Riddle, in contributing to the university's mission of developing the next generation of talent throughout the fields of aviation and aerospace."

She is also a board director at Deere & Company, RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), the Kansas State University Foundation and USO Inc.

Ricci: 'Investing in future aviators' is important

Ricci is more than 40 years into his entrepreneurial aviation career. In addition to Flexjet, Directional Aviation owns and invests in a wide range of aviation-related businesses, including Flight Options, which offers fractional ownership of jet services.

"Investing in future aviators is one of the most important services that those of us who love aviation can perform," Ricci said. "Embry-Riddle is the leader in inspiring and educating the future of our industry, and I am eager to collaborate to uphold the university's mission of teaching the science, practice and business of aviation and aerospace."

Ricci's firms account for more than $4 billion in revenue, operate more than 300 aircraft and employ some 5,000 people.

