U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.36
    -26.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,172.66
    -63.81 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,917.74
    -163.13 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.85
    -23.52 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    -0.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0450 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6470
    -0.1930 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,418.37
    -1,573.70 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.59
    -9.29 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.18
    +8.81 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

EMC Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Service Type, and End-Use

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global EMC testing market is expected to grow from US$ 2,116. 9 million in 2021 to US$ 3,066. 7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 4% from 2021 to 2028. Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the significant potential of a system to evade the effects of electromagnetic interference.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMC Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Service Type, and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195584/?utm_source=GNW
The demand for electronic products is increasing in the majority of sectors due to trends such as smart homes, digitization, and connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Therefore, several industrialists and testing service providers perform EMC tests to validate and verify the compliance of various products toward EMI. The EMC testing market primarily involves EMC testing service providers and EMC test equipment manufacturers.
The mandatory EMC testing of medical equipment, standardization of electronic products globally, and increase in the brand proposition of companies are a few of the significant factors driving the growth of the EMC market.Moreover, an immense rise in the reach of smartphones has contributed to the accelerated introduction of new technologies such as 4G, LTE, and 5G; test and measurement equipment such as EMC test equipment help ensure the quality and reliability of these devices.

EMC testing services help guarantee that goods meet regulatory requirements for quality, technical safety, and performance.In general, testing, which is performed in laboratories, allows producers to enhance the marketability of their products while lowering manufacturing costs during the pre-production phase.

Inspection services are available for examining traded items to guarantee that they meet the buyers’ requirements.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on EMC Testing Market

North America has the highest adoption and growth rate of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen the infrastructure capabilities.Hence, any impact on industries affects the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.

Presently, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak is negatively influencing all industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, in the US.
It is becoming apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the US that few can escape its scope, presenting significant challenges to all industries.However, in North America, the major adoption of the technology is noticed in the manufacturing sector where the same is applied for converting traditional manufacturing processes to smart ones.

Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the EMC testing market in the coming years.However, the COVID-19 outbreak influenced the adoption of technology across the healthcare sector to detect COVID-19 among patients.

Thus, in the present situation, rising investment by the healthcare sector in technologies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.As a result, the sector can cope with the pandemic’s predicament in a relatively short time.

This industry is currently operating at the same rate as it did prior to the outbreak. Thus, the EMC testing market in the region is expected to witness a moderate impact of the pandemic in the coming years.

The overall EMC testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the EMC testing market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the EMC testing market.

A few major players operating in the market are AMETEK. Inc., Element Materials Technology, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, NTS, ROHDEandSCHWARZ, SGS SA, and TÜV SÜ.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195584/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • Sonos Climbs as Win Against Google Opens Path to Patent-Royalty Accord

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rose after winning a trade agency case against Alphabet Inc.’s Google that analysts including one at Morgan Stanley say could help push the companies into an eventual agreement over patent royalties for home audio systems.The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday issued an order that Google must stop importing phones, smart home devices and laptops that are using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. Barring an unlikely reprieve from the Biden adminis

  • 3 Bank Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Bank stocks are expected to outperform in 2022, largely because the Federal Reserve is projected to raise interest rates this year, which benefits most banks. All of this should help restore banks' net interest margin, which essentially shows the difference between what a bank makes on interest-earning assets like loans and securities, and pays out on interest-bearing liabilities like deposits. Three bank stocks that I would recommend buying this year are Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK), and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Workers at unionized New York Starbucks store continue walk out over staffing, safety

    Baristas at a Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, walked off the job for a second day on Thursday in protest of what they say are unsafe working conditions amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Workers left their positions on Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue location - the only unionized corporate-owned Starbucks store in the United States - and say they will not return until they feel safe. A third of employees there are out because of COVID-19, said barista Casey Moore, one of the union organizers in Buffalo.

  • COVID-19: "There's no significant data saying there's a huge amount of transmission in school," says doctor

    Dr. Daniela Lamas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital pulmonary and critical care physician, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the struggle between city mayors and school districts. The groups are divided over the issue of in-person learning.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

    Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Viatris ups dividend, weeks after shareholders reject executives' pay package

    Viatris Inc. said Thursday that its Board of Directors earlier this week approved a 9% increase in the pharmaceutical company's quarterly dividend.

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 334,210, a 2.5% increase from last year. The biggest drop in passenger vehicles sales over the year was registered in Europe at 11.2%, compared to a drop of just 2% drop in China and a 0.4% increase in the United States.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Disney gets patent to project 3-D images for individual guests for interactive virtual experiences

    The Walt Disney Co. has been approved for a patent to project 3-D images on real-world objects in theme parks.

  • Oil price steady, Kazakh turmoil adds to supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply. Brent crude was up 2 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $82.01 a barrel at 1445 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $79.29 a barrel. Brent and WTI were on track for gains of almost 5.5% in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

  • World’s Biggest Oil Hedge Could Shrink If Mexico Curbs Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s plan to halt crude exports by 2023 could curb the size of its giant oil hedge and help boost longer-dated prices.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate RoutEach year, Mexico participates in one of the

  • Airbus faces $339 million class action suit in the Netherlands, lawyers say

    Lawyers who say they are representing "a hundred" institutional investors have filed a class action lawsuit against Airbus in a Dutch court, saying they suffered at least 300 million euros ($339 million) in damages as a result of company misconduct. The suit, filed by the Foundation for Investor Loss Compensation on Jan. 3 at The Hague District Court, says investors suffered losses after buying shares in Airbus SE that were overpriced because the company withheld information about corruption at the company. The suit also names accountants KMPG and Ernst & Young as defendants.