Emclaire Financial Corp Announces 3.3% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read
EMLENTON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 16, 2022 of $0.31 per common share payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022. The $0.31 per share quarterly dividend represents a 3.3% increase from the $0.30 per common share dividend declared and paid each quarter during 2021. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.3% based on the stock’s closing price of $28.61 per share on February 15, 2022.

William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend increase reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 19 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh
Chairman of the Board, President and
Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311
Email: investor.relations@farmersnb.com


