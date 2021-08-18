U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.52
    -2.07 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7580
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,616.36
    -387.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emclaire Financial Corp
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EMLENTON, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on August 18, 2021 of $0.30 per common share payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.2% based on the stock’s closing price of $28.69 per share on August 17, 2021.

William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 19 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s website at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh
Chairman of the Board, President and
Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311
Email: info@farmersnb.com



Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Cisco Systems’ Q4 sales, earnings edge above Wall Street estimates

    Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock was initially flat in extended trading Wednesday after the computer-networking company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results slightly above Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Robinhood earnings: Crypto trading skyrockets in Q2

    Robinhood's (HOOD) revenue based on crypto transactions skyrocketed in the 2nd quarter, with more than 60% of its users trading digital currencies. However the company warned of lower revenue expectations for the third quarter. Shares fell about 5% in after hours.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Can Afford Driving Growth at This Pace

    After an extremely volatile price action through most of the year,fuboTV(NYSE:FUBO) has temporarily bottomed around US$26. While we won't speculate on price action, we will examine the company's cash burn to check whether it mandates further debt or shareholder dilution.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Chip Design Software Firm Synopsys Beats Quarterly Targets

    Semiconductor design software firm Synopsys late Wednesday beat analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter.

  • Dow Jones Falls 250 Points After Fed Minutes, But Salesforce Stock Scores Bullish Gain; Tesla Surges Ahead Of AI Day

    The Dow Jones was near session lows in afternoon trading after the release of the Fed minutes, but Salesforce stock was a bright spot.