EMCORE’s Chief Scientist Sergey Zotov to Present a Talk on Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS IMUs at the Joint Navigation Conference

EMCORE Corporation
·5 min read
In this article:
Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D, Northern Kentucky Convention Center

ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its Chief Scientist, Sergey Zotov, Ph.D. will present a talk on Compact, Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The presentation will discuss how EMCORE’s technical breakthroughs in gyroscope and accelerometer inertial technology and advancements in key performance parameters have created new possibilities for Quartz MEMS (QMEMS) IMUs for north-finding and short-term navigation grade applications, and how QMEMS outperforms silicon MEMS for autonomous device applications.

Sponsored by the Institute of Navigation (ION), the JNC (www.ion.org/jnc/index.cfm) is the largest U.S. military Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) conference of the year with joint service and government participation. The theme of this year’s conference will be Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT. The event focuses on technical advances in PNT and battlefield applications of GPS, field navigation devices, warfighter PNT, and navigation warfare.

At JNC, EMCORE will showcase its comprehensive navigation & inertial sensing product line and be meeting with customers in booth #211, August 25-26. Highlights will include the SDI500 MEMS IMU, recently ranked #1 in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs, and our new SDI170 MEMS IMU designed as a form, fit, and function upgrade for the HG1700-AG58 RLG IMU. In addition, we’ll introduce our new EMCORE-Orion™ EN-1000/2000 and EN-300 fiber optic-based IMUs that are setting new benchmarks in performance for tactical and navigation grades.

“We are continually demonstrating that our products provide higher performance with lower CSWaP than competing alternatives and are looking forward to presenting our latest product solutions at JNC this year after the event was canceled in 2020,” said Andrew Popp, Senior Director of Marketing, Aerospace & Defense for EMCORE. “We welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and upcoming products can quickly advance guidance, navigation, and control solutions.”

For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav.

About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:
The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; and (h) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

David Wojciechowski
Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development
(626) 293-3715
davewojo@emcore.com

Investor
Tom Minichiello
Chief Financial Officer
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com

Media
Joel Counter
Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
(626) 999-7017
media@emcore.com


