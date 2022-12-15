U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

EMD Electronics to Showcase Technologies and Applications at CES 2023

EMD Electronics
·4 min read

EMD Electronics today announced its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, showcasing technologies and applications for advancing digital living. The company is hosting "Tech Talks" with industry experts and partners at its booth in Las Vegas, as well as sharing insights on the future of electronics at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show.

CES23-Press-Graphic-EMD-Electronics

CES23-Press-Graphic-EMD-Electronics
CES23-Press-Graphic-EMD-Electronics

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMD Electronics, the U.S. and Canada Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, showcasing technologies and applications for advancing digital living. The company will host several "Tech Talks" with senior executives on Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6, along with industry experts and partners present at the company's booth until Sunday, Jan. 8.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics, will participate in the company's first Consumer Technology Association (CTA) sponsored panel discussion, 'The Metaverse is Here to Stay', from 3 - 3:40 p.m. PST at the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall. Beckmann will join other industry thought leaders to discuss how they expect the metaverse to impact their business and how EMD Electronics' materials are essential to realizing truly immersive augmented and virtual reality hardware.

In 2021, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced plans to invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business up until the end of 2025. The company will enable capacity expansion and new technology and materials innovations to capitalize on the growth opportunities driven by megatrends such as AI, Big Data, IoT, 5G, and more. In January 2022, as part of its Level Up program, the company announced a new $ 28 million factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area, bolstering the company's ability to capture and grow its gas and chemical delivery systems business in North America.

Tech Talk Schedule CES 2023

EMD Electronics Booth #9217 in the Las Vegas Convention North Hall

Thursday, Jan. 5

12:00 p.m. PST

The Game Changers: Technologies Shaping the Future of the Gaming Experience

What technology innovations are shaping the future of video games, and how will they influence the gaming experience? In this Tech Talk, panelists will explore three important trends impacting the fast-moving world of gaming: neurotechnology and wearables, forced-sensing solutions and high-definition displays. Neurable and Peratech will join EMD Electronics to discuss these trends and the possibilities for this exciting field.
 

2:30 p.m. PST
Digital Optics & the Metaverse: Hardware That Opens the World Up to New Virtual Worlds

Today, users access the metaverse through gaming headsets and smartphones. As innovation of VR, XR and AR create new possibilities for the metaverse for those not only deep in the discipline, but also for the average consumer's everyday life - the usability, comfort, and seamlessness of the hardware and the technology will be key to mass adoption. In this Tech Talk, panelists from Metalenz and EMD Electronics will discuss the material and device innovations - to create lighter, slimmer devices, improved optical experiences, increased computing power, and improved energy efficiency - all of which are making this future a reality for the masses.

Friday, Jan. 6

12:00 p.m. PST

Data Collaboration Done Right: Key Lessons from Across Industries

What do the semiconductor and aviation industries have in common? The complexity of their supply chains and of their manufacturing processes. As semiconductors power innovation in the electronics industry, the industry needs smart and scalable data & analytical capabilities that create a data ecosystem to help focus time and resources where it matters most is key. In this Tech Talk, panelists from Palantir, Athinia, Micron and EMD Digital will join a discussion about the power of data collaboration - and what insights can be applied across industries.

2:30 p.m. PST

Neuromorphic Computing: How Brain-Inspired Technology is Bringing Man & Machine Closer Than Ever

For the past 50 years, Moore's law has driven growth in computing performance, but as limits of miniaturization are reached, improvements in computing performance will come from software, algorithms and hardware. To efficiently deploy AI - and the data explosion it requires - new computing paradigms such as neuromorphic computing are making inroads. In this Tech Talk, panelists from MemryX, Celestial AI, M Ventures and EMD Electronics will have a conversation about neuromorphic chips modeled after the workings of the human brain.

Consumer Technology Association Conference Session

Las Vegas Convention North Hall, Room 258

Saturday, Jan. 7

3:00 p.m. PST

The Metaverse is Here to Stay

Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics, Kai Beckmann, will participate in a panel with other leading industry figures to discuss the potential impact of the metaverse on their businesses and the role that EMD Electronics' materials play in the development of truly immersive augmented and virtual reality hardware.

In addition to the Tech Talks, attendees will have the opportunity to see the eyrise® Dynamic Liquid Crystal Glazing in action and meet with industry experts.

Contact Information:
Austin Kaphammer
Communications Business Partner
austin.kaphammer@emdgroup.com
+1 (848) 230-5398

Related Files

CES_23_Release_USCAN.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: CES23-Press-Graphic-EMD-Electronics


General press graphic detailing EMD Electronic's booth information at CES 2023.



