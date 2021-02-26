U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,839.21
    +9.87 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,297.52
    -104.49 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.89
    +117.46 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.17
    -84.21 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.75
    -0.78 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    -16.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    -0.76 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3962
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.4160
    +0.1860 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,128.64
    -4,171.88 (-8.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.48
    +10.34 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,535.72
    -116.24 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

EMEA Access Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The EMEA access control market was valued at US$ 2,849. 4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,327. 5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14. 0% from 2020 to 2027. Presently, the access control solutions are increasingly being integrated for including other services and systems.

New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMEA Access Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004149/?utm_source=GNW
Further, increase in building automation and smart homes is opportunistic for the market.

Several companies, including Gemalto, Suprema Inc., and ATOS, are expanding and exploring ways for authenticating an individual using biometric-related information. Several hardware and software providers are teaming up to offer enhanced access control systems. For instance, Suprema Inc. formed new facility with the launch of Suprema Europe SARL to expand their presence and customer reach in the France market. Also, Allegion Middle East introduced their comprehensive portfolio of access control product to the UAE and across the Middle East countries. Further, Vanderbilt and 6SS formed partnership in the Middle East & Africa region to provide training and strengthen their product offering for market with high-quality certification.
Moreover, several players are investing into innovation, research and development activities. Recently, dormakaba Group introduced new Keyscan Aurora 1.0.21 access-control management software to manage the flow and security efficiently through a building. Further, rise in number of SMEs adopting security systems has created growth avenues, especially in the developing economies of the world. Also, growing demand for the cloud technology in businesses, owing to remote working and enormous data management, is augmenting the market growth. For instance, Atos introduced Evidian—a cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service—for the enterprises to securely govern digital identities with a subscription-based pricing model.
Honeywell Security Group; Siemens Building Technologies; ASSA ABLOY AB; ATG Access Ltd; Johnson Controls International plc; AMAG Technology, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Gallagher Group Ltd.; and Identiv, Inc. are among the key EMEA access control market players profiled in this research study.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on EMEA Access Control Market
The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has spread across the globe.It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms of confirmed positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the EMEA access control market due to factory shutdowns, disrupted supply chain, and downturned global economy.
Overall size of the EMEA access control market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the access control market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004149/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Three Found Guilty in Helping Carlos Ghosn Escape to Turkey

    An Istanbul judge handed down fines and suspended prison sentences to two pilots and an airline manager for participating in former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan in late 2019.

  • Former SNP minister demands release of Salmond documents and says Sturgeon must go if they show conspiracy

    A former SNP minister has called for secret documents about the Alex Salmond affair to be made public and said Nicola Sturgeon should resign if they prove allegations of a conspiracy. Alex Neil, an MSP who held senior cabinet posts in Edinburgh under both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, called for transparency from both the Scottish Government and the Crown Office, which have both been criticised for withholding evidence. Mr Salmond has alleged that senior figures in the SNP, including Ms Sturgeon’s husband and her chief of staff, conspired against him by using sexual assault allegations to attempt to ruin his political career and potentially imprison him. Ms Sturgeon has said claims of a conspiracy involving not only the SNP but the prosecution service and other public bodies are ridiculous.

  • EXPLAINER: US airstrike in Syria sends message to Iran

    A U.S. airstrike targeting facilities used by Iran-backed militias in Syria appears to be a message to Tehran delivered by a new American administration still figuring out its approach to the Middle East. The strike was seemingly a response to stepped-up rocket attacks by such militias that have targeted U.S. interests in Iraq, where the armed groups are based. It comes even as Washington and Tehran consider a return to the 2015 accord meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

  • Biden to visit Texans battered by deadly winter storm, upset with state leaders

    President Biden's visit to Texas comes as many are angry at state leaders and still recovering after losing power and water.

  • Oil drops on dollar strength and OPEC+ supply expectations

    Oil prices fell on Friday as bond price rout led to gains in the U.S. dollar while crude supply is expected to rise in response to prices climbing above pre-pandemic levels. Brent crude futures for April, which expire on Friday, fell 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $65.89 a barrel by 1203 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.27, or 2%, to $62.26.

  • Stock Market Hits Rate Pain Threshold Goldman Sachs Warned About

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few days ago, equity bulls were saying that they weren’t too worried about rising bond yields. Rates were still low, they explained, and as long as the pace of increases was orderly, stocks would be fine.Thursday’s market turmoil may put an end to that argument.As 10-year Treasury yields added as much as 10 basis points, their total increase for February reached 40 points. That’s more than the 36-point threshold that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned could cause trouble for stocks.Bonds tumbled in early afternoon amid a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. Equities reacted with a net of 1,739 stocks on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest selling bout this year. Highly-valued shares such as Tesla Inc. led the retreat, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged as much as 3.7%.Equity bulls had been brushing aside the risk of higher yields, saying it’s a vote of confidence in the economic recovery that bodes well for corporate earnings. But the rout in fixed income may signal some market adjustments where stocks can’t be spared. In a note earlier this month, Goldman strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms.“This is analogous to a flash crash in Treasuries,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “We’re finally seeing yields react to what’s likely to be better economic activity.”“When it happens at a ferocious pace,” he added, “then you have a disarray in the markets” because everyone is “making the assumption that this never stops.”Read more: Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutFunds that rebalance on a monthly basis such as pensions may have contributed to the equity selloff while better-than-expected data on jobless claims added to investor angst over inflation and government stimulus, according to Larry Weiss, head of equity trading at Instinet LLC in New York.“It can create a bit of trepidation two ways: inflation, which the Fed chair has dismissed, but also support for the argument against a large, broad stimulus package,” Weiss said. “So it’s a general risk reduction, similar to what we saw at the end of January.”U.S. pension funds that rebalance on a monthly basis will need to sell about $16 billion of domestic stocks to return to prior asset allocation levels following the latest equity rally, according to estimates from Credit Suisse. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.6% this month versus a loss of 1.5% in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Chinese banks, Australia's Macquarie tiptoe into Asian oil finance void

    Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations. Established financiers still taking on oil transactions, such as France's BNP Paribas and Singapore's OCBC, have raised compliance standards and are shying away from higher-risk small traders and refiners, according to interviews with over a dozen trading and banking executives. Beijing-controlled Bank of China, ICBC Standard and Agricultural Bank of China are among the few institutions that are expanding credit in the sector, mostly as customers activate dormant lending facilities set up previously but left unused as they were viewed as too expensive or restrictive.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Moderna CEO details the company's momentous vaccine production

    Behind Moderna's race toward providing 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Exits Recession Amid Risks from Resurgence in Virus Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy returned to growth last quarter, ending a recession in time to battle new challenges posed by a surge in coronavirus infections.Gross domestic product expanded 0.4% in the three months ended December after two consecutive quarters of declines, the Statistics Ministry said Friday. That was slower than the median forecast for a 0.6% expansion in a Bloomberg survey of 36 economists.India became one of the few major economies to post growth in the last quarter of 2020, helped by a boost in government spending and the reopening of the economy, which is primarily driven by domestic consumption. Containing a fresh uptick in Covid-19 infections is key to sustaining the recovery, with policy makers’ options limited by a global rout in debt markets that’s making it costlier to borrow.Underwriters had to step in again to rescue a scheduled sovereign auction earlier Friday, pushing the yield on benchmark 10-year debt up 33 basis points this month, its biggest jump since April 2018. While the government struggles to raise the money it needs to stimulate the economy, the central bank in a report indicated it prefers retaining its inflation target, pushing back on the administration’s attempts to loosen the goal in favor of growth.Stocks plunged too, mirroring a global sell-off in risk assets sparked by surging U.S yields. The rupee tumbled.“This is a positive,” said Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia economic research at Standard Chartered Bank Plc. She expects the recovery to continue but “downside risk can emanate if recent rise in Covid cases in select states become more widespread or if the informal segment takes much longer to revive.”The Indian state of Maharashtra, whose capital Mumbai accounts for 6% of the national economy, warned of lockdowns after the number of daily cases rose to almost 7,000 last week. India overall reported more than 16,000 new daily infections as of Friday, and is still home to the world’s second-biggest outbreak.A recovery in growth will lower the pressure on the central bank, which did most of the heavy lifting in the past year through 115 basis points of interest-rate cuts and ensuring liquidity in the financial system. The government has since announced fiscal steps to support the economy, including a near-record borrowing in its latest budget this month.“The infection caseload in some parts of the country is, however, again creeping up,” Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday. “We need to stay vigilant and steadfast, and on our toes.”(Updates with market reaction in the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Letter to Break Months of Silence Amid Tumult in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While 2020 raged, Warren Buffett mostly held his tongue.He stayed quiet through a heated presidential election, a racial reckoning that sparked nationwide protests and an exuberance for stocks that’s gripped millions of Americans. Not to mention a global pandemic. Now, the billionaire chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a chance to break his silence with the release of his annual letter Saturday.“If this letter doesn’t address some of the issues, people are going to be disappointed,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “There is an appetite for his thoughts.”The letter is an annual tradition for the 90-year-old CEO, a chance to share wisdom with his loyal following of value investors. And Buffett isn’t usually shy about sharing that wisdom, even campaigning in the past for controversial politicians including Hillary Clinton. His annual missive ahead of the 2016 presidential election touched on politics, chiding the negative drumbeat from candidates.It’s been different since he spoke up at last year’s annual meeting in May, when he said his near-record cash pile wasn’t that huge when considering the “worst-case” possibilities of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO has since shared few, if any, of his opinions, even last year as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history. The 2020 letter made no mention of the topic.“Maybe he just decided that there was no upside to getting into that fray,” Seifert said. “He was a little more open when the level of general discourse was a lot more civil, and I can certainly understand a desire to sort of pack up your tent and go home and not partake. It’s not a parlor game anymore. It’s a bloodsport.”Long ListIf he decides to weigh in, there are plenty of topics on which he could expound. How did he view the riot at the U.S. Capitol in early January? What did he say to Biden during his chat just weeks ahead of the election? What are investors to make of the recent drama involving short sellers of GameStop Corp. and other stocks? How about the surging equity market? And how should corporations address racial inequality?His business partner, Charlie Munger, didn’t shy away from talking about stock-market speculation on Wednesday at the annual meeting for the Daily Journal Corp., where he’s chairman. He bashed brokers such as Robinhood Markets Inc., saying that they’re essentially offering gambling services -- a “dirty way” to make money.There are also more nuts-and-bolts questions for Buffett. Despite handily beating the S&P 500 over more than 50 years at the helm of Berkshire, Buffett has underperformed the index for at least a decade. And his cautious stance last May at Berkshire’s annual meeting drew questions from some who wanted to see him be more aggressive in making new investments.Still, investors such as Darren Pollock said the strategy, in retrospect, was admirable given Buffett’s desire to maintain Berkshire’s “Fort Knox” balance sheet.“The fact that he was more cautious was perfectly fine,” said Pollock, a portfolio manager at Cheviot Value Management LLC, which counts Berkshire as its largest holding. “It’s better to miss an opportunity and remain in great financial condition than it is to take a large swing, and swing and miss and strike out.”Berkshire is also plagued by its size. The company has grown so large that only massive acquisitions can move the needle. But they’ve been hard to find amid high prices and competition from buyers such as private equity firms. Even the company’s $6 billion in Japanese stock purchases last year would account for just 4% of Berkshire’s cash pile at the end of the third quarter. Now, Buffett can add the recent boom in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, as another competitor swamping the dealmaking space.“There’s so many things right now that I think the market would benefit from, in terms of his wisdom,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in a phone interview. He listed the rise of SPACs as well as “GameStop, short-selling, Reddit and the whole episode. But even just things like the underperformance of the stock, inflation, the stimulus -- the size and maybe perhaps the necessity of another stimulus.”It’s a long list. Here are more topics that might come up Saturday:SuccessionWhile Buffett has given no indication he’s stepping down anytime soon, investors are always on the lookout for clues about how the nonagenarian is faring.He often uses the letter to joke with and reassure investors. Last year, Buffett said he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Munger, who’s 97, had long ago entered the “urgent zone” in terms of their ages. But he tried to reassure investors that the company is well-prepared for when the pair eventually depart.In fact, the future of the company has been telegraphed for a while now. Buffett elevated Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen in 2018, promotions that were called “part of the movement toward succession.”He promised to give the pair more of a platform to field questions at the annual meeting last year, but that changed when Covid-19 forced the meeting into a virtual format and limited attendance to Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.Pollock said investors would benefit if Buffett uses Saturday’s letter to share more about the influence of his investing deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. One of them was key to Berkshire’s Apple Inc. bet, which now ranks as the firm’s biggest common stock investment, but the company doesn’t typically say which executive is responsible for any particular investment. It’s known, however, that Combs and Weschler have pushed Berkshire into more tech-focused opportunities, such as its recent investment in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc.All the MoneyBuffett’s been blessed in recent years with a high-class problem: too much cash. Berkshire keeps pulling in more funds than its CEO can quickly deploy into higher-returning assets, leading to a cash pile that topped $145 billion at the end of September.While not striking any of the “elephant-sized” acquisitions he’s been hankering for, Buffett was still active last year deploying funds. Berkshire ventured into Japan by snapping up the stocks of various trading companies. The company also purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. And recently, Berkshire spent months accumulating a roughly $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp. and an $8.6 billion holding in Verizon Communications Inc.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe the record share repurchase of 2020 reflects a dearth of other options and Buffett’s conservatism in uncertain times. The company would need a large deal to move the needle on results.”--Matthew Palazola, senior analystThe Chevron and Verizon bets are more lucrative ways for Berkshire to park some of its cash instead of holding more Treasury bills, according to Pollock. Chevron and Verizon now rank among Berkshire’s top three common stock bets with the highest dividend yield, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Still, Buffett is largely sticking to familiar areas. Berkshire knows the energy space well, and had already previously bet on Verizon. One of his biggest purchases last year was on the conglomerate’s own turf: Buying Berkshire stock. That cost about $15.7 billion in just the first nine months of 2020, already making it a record year for buybacks. Signs point to even more repurchases in the fourth quarter, with a filing indicating he bought back enough shares by late October to bring the annual total to at least $18 billion.“If he had made an $18 billion acquisition, we would have called it sizable,” Edward Jones’s Shanahan said. The total repurchases last year through late October are “very significant,” although the company is limited in how much it can buy back due to the lack of liquidity in Berkshire shares, according to Shanahan.MarketsBuffett was first asked almost a year ago about his thoughts on the coronavirus in China. The pandemic would go on to sweep through the U.S. and the rest of the world, pummeling stocks in March and early April.Buffett, who has told investors to be greedy when others are fearful, stayed uncharacteristically cautious in those early months, even dumping airline stocks and claiming that the world had changed for that industry.U.S. stocks largely rebounded in the later months of 2020, and climbed even further during the start of this year with the Reddit-induced mania around certain stocks such as GameStop. Buffett’s loyal investing fans may want to know what he makes of the recent market upheaval, depending on whether he wrote this year’s letter before or after the phenomenon emerged.Retail investors’ newfound exuberance harkens back to the mania of the dot-com bubble in 2001, when Buffett ridiculed some investors’ understanding of the market in a way he could easily resurrect 20 years later:“It was as if some virus,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter released that year, “racing wildly among investment professionals as well as amateurs, induced hallucinations in which the values of stocks in certain sectors became decoupled from the values of the businesses that underlay them.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.