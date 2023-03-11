EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa) Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2023: Retail Overview, POS Shipments History, POS Installed Base 2022-2027
This report explores the market climate for EPOS terminals in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region.
Growth was back in 2021 after the COVID slowdown of shipments in 2020.This report comes out at a time of chaos with Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.
More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future.
The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2027.
Retail Market Segments: Each Country/Region, Country-by-Country Shipments, Installed Base
Food/Grocery
Drug Stores
Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
Mass Merchants
Department Stores
Specialty Category Killers
Specialty Others
Convenience/Gas
Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Introduction/Background and Objectives
Market Segment Definitions
POS Definitions Used
Country Details
1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast
2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast
3. GERMANY
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipments History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. FRANCE
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipments History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipments History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. ITALY
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipments History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. BENELUX
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipments History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. SCANDINAVIA
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipments History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. SPAIN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipments History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipments History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. RUSSIA
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipments History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. OTHER EMEA
12.1 Retail Overview
12.2 POS Shipments History
12.3 POS Installed Base History
13. SUMMARY TABLES
13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2020-2022
13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2020-2022
14. FORECASTS
14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2022-2027
14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2022-2027
15. REFERENCES
