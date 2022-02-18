U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

EMEA Globex (Global Exhibition) Organising Market Report 2021-2023: Focus on France, GCC, Germany, Italy, Russia, & Turkey

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex EMEA 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.

What can you expect?

A 200-page report with individual country analysis on:

  • France

  • GCC

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Turkey

Contents

This in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:

  • Summary

  • Market size and forecast

  • Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

  • Sector split

  • Competitive dynamic

  • Venues

  • Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6z5v7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


