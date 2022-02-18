EMEA Globex (Global Exhibition) Organising Market Report 2021-2023: Focus on France, GCC, Germany, Italy, Russia, & Turkey

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex EMEA 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.



What can you expect?

A 200-page report with individual country analysis on:

France

GCC

Germany

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Contents

This in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:

Summary

Market size and forecast

Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

Sector split

Competitive dynamic

Venues

Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6z5v7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



