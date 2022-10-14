EMEA Single Family Offices Database-as-a-Service 2022: Detailed Profiles of 1,000 Single Family Offices

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Family Offices in EMEA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Gateway to the single family office community

Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.

Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.

But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find.

For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.

The solution is now available. The publisher, which holds the largest database of single family offices outside the USA, offers access to the database via two online publications, both updated and expanded daily:



Single Family Offices in EMEA



Detailed profiles during a subscription year of 1,000 Single Family Offices in Europe, Middle East & Africa



What data is included on each family office?

Identity of the SFO

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range in US$

Analytical description of the SFO, including

SFO personnel by name, job position

Asset allocations

Focus on Alternatives

Name of family's foundation - Address, phone

Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available)

Foundation director contact

Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database

Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals

Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database

Weekly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database

A fully searchable online database



Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!



This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.

Story continues

Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria

Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts

Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:

Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of family

Search for family offices in 42 countries in EMEA

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

Search for personnel within family offices by 29 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database in the past week, month, or 3 months

Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest

Search family office descriptions by key word

Examples of typical searches

Find the profile & contact details of a SFO called XXXXX XXXXX

With which SFO is the XXXXXX family connected & how did their wealth originate?

Select SFOs in France & Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn

Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers & Investment Managers responsible for Equities & for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Canada, Mexico, Chile & Brazil with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities & to Hedge Funds

Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, & Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Germany, Switzerland & Austria with AUM in the ranges $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity

Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in UK, Finland. Sweden, Denmark & Norway with AUM between $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds

Select Managing Directors, Chief Investment Officers, and Investment Managers for Real Estate in SFOs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, & Qatar with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Commercial or Residential Real Estate or Real Estate Funds

Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers & Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs throughout Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital

Who will benefit from this Single Family Offices Database?

Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital

Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors

Hedge funds seeking client investors

Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment

Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital

Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources

Financial institutions seeking data which may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments

Among Companies Profiled in the Database

Among the over 1,000 companies (Single Family Offices) profiled in this Database are:

Casa Grande de Cartagena - Spain

Florac SA - France

Rinkelberg Capital - UK

Steppe Capital - Singapore

Verlinvest - Belgium

Westerkirk Capital - Canada

Delton - Germany

Kistefos - Norway

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/died4p

