Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Emeco Holdings' shares before the 7th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.013 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.025 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Emeco Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of A$0.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Emeco Holdings paying out a modest 31% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Emeco Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 48% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Emeco Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Emeco Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 27% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Emeco Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Emeco Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Emeco Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Emeco Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Emeco Holdings you should be aware of.

