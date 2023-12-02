eMedia Holdings (JSE:EMH) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To ZAR0.18

eMedia Holdings Limited (JSE:EMH) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR0.18 on the 18th of December. This means the annual payment is 9.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

eMedia Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. eMedia Holdings was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 48.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

eMedia Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.08 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 46% over that duration. eMedia Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. eMedia Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 48% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that eMedia Holdings could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While eMedia Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for eMedia Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is eMedia Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

