eMedia Holdings (JSE:EMH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in eMedia Holdings' (JSE:EMH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for eMedia Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R532m ÷ (R5.6b - R573m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, eMedia Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Media industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for eMedia Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how eMedia Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is eMedia Holdings' ROCE Trending?

eMedia Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 610% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that eMedia Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 54% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for eMedia Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

