eMedia Holdings Limited (JSE:EMH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that eMedia Holdings Limited (JSE:EMH) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase eMedia Holdings' shares before the 12th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R0.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, eMedia Holdings has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current stock price of ZAR3.95. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether eMedia Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. eMedia Holdings paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether eMedia Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 160% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While eMedia Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were eMedia Holdings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see eMedia Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 48% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, four years ago, eMedia Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 46% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy eMedia Holdings for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 160% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about eMedia Holdings from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into eMedia Holdings, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for eMedia Holdings you should know about.

