U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.86
    +0.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4670
    +0.5770 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.77
    -115.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

eMed's Test-to-Treat™ Program Recognized by President Biden as Key Element in the Next Phase of the Pandemic Response

·3 min read

eMed's Virtually Guided Program Enables Fast Access to Treatment for COVID-19 for Millions of Americans

MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed, the creator and architect of the at-home, virtually guided Test-to-Treat™ platform, is pleased to have its patented methodology be recognized by the Biden Administration during last night's State of the Union address.

(PRNewsfoto/eMed)
(PRNewsfoto/eMed)

eMed's platform enables millions of Americans to gain fast access to treatment based on rapid tests performed and verified entirely from home. eMed's Test-to-Treat™ program uses eMed's current platform to virtually guide and verify at-home test results and, at no added cost, seamlessly walks positive individuals through a telemedicine evaluation and provides an immediate prescription for treatment to those who are medically eligible. Test-to-Treat™ bridges the gap between at-home diagnosis and treatment and facilitates rapid initiation of therapy.

"In the same way rapid testing is key to cutting off the transmission of COVID-19, early treatment of infections is critical for limiting the severity of the disease," said Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Mina. "We built the Test-to-Treat™ program to fill a void in public health where there are free lifesaving antiviral therapies out there, but little to no understanding on how to get access to them, especially when time is of the essence. eMed's new program has enabled equitable access to both testing and treatment of COVID-19 to millions of Americans, on their terms, whenever they want and without appointments or other barriers, from the comfort of their own homes."

FDA-authorized oral antiviral treatments are most effective when initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19. Upon receiving a positive test result, test takers are provided a telemedicine visit and, when medically eligible, a prescription for treatment, which can then be delivered or picked up that same day. When rapid at-home tests are linked to eMed and pre-positioned in people's homes for when they are needed (like first aid kits), eMed's Test-to-Treat™ program can reduce the time from symptom onset to starting treatment to only a few hours, maximizing the benefit of new COVID-19 treatments to keep people healthy, reduce healthcare costs and cut hospitalizations and deaths.

"The administration has done a tremendous service by providing at-home tests at little to no cost to Americans, however, when used alone, these at-home tests can only determine an infection – and we have taken this a step further," said eMed Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Patrice Harris. "With eMed's telehealth proctor-guided platform we can not only determine status of infection, but we can now grant access to lifesaving antiviral therapies immediately upon receiving a positive test result. By diagnosing and acquiring treatment in the very same step, we are not only providing convenience, but saving lives."

For more than a year, eMed's Digital Point-of-Care™ platform and medical lab report plus public health reporting, have been used for international travel, as well as by states, schools, employers, and government entities as a means to create a testing infrastructure that is organized, verified and reliably reported. eMed's Test-to-Treat™ program builds on this success to bring equitable access to treatment online and into the home as well.

About eMed

eMed makes it easier than ever to access healthcare solutions online. Our Digital Point-of-Care platform embraces data-driven care and is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with the first-of-its-kind at-home rapid testing solution to bridge personalized at-home testing to healthcare options. It's convenient, guided, and accurate. There are almost one hundred approved antivirals for infections such as HIV, herpes, strep, the flu and more. eMed is working towards expanding the application of its verified testing platform to help applicable patients get the treatments they need in the fastest way possible.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emeds-test-to-treat-program-recognized-by-president-biden-as-key-element-in-the-next-phase-of-the-pandemic-response-301494542.html

SOURCE eMed

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart part of Biden’s test-to-treat COVID-19 program

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that someone who has tested positive for the virus will be able to get antiviral pills during the same visit at no cost.

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • Doctored safety data around FibroGen anemia drug draws SEC inquiry

    The SEC investigation into roxadustat's pooled cardiovascular data is the latest in a string of bad news for the drug.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • FDA grants breakthrough therapy status to Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine had received a breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine candidate is being evaluated in pregnant women to see if it can prevent illness among infants up to until the age of 6 months old. Several drug makers are developing RSV vaccines, including Moderna Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline , though GSK this week halte

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • Medical marijuana: Ohio House OKs bill that would add autism to qualifying conditions

    The measure is one of several avenues lawmakers and advocates have pursued in recent months to get autism on the list of conditions.

  • How to Massage Your Stomach for Your Best Poop Ever

    How to massage your stomach and abdomen to help you poop and get rid of constipation.

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

    Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.

  • Sleeping in This Position Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Studies Say

    Some nights, you toss and turn to get comfortable enough to fall asleep. On others, you may be so exhausted that you barely hit the sheets before you're out cold. But no matter what happens at the end of each day, our focus is usually so set on actually drifting off that we pay very little attention to how we're lying down when we go to bed. And while it might seem like the worst that can come of dozing off the wrong way is a sore neck or spine, studies have found that sleeping in one specific p

  • Civilians injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, killing and severely injuring civilians in Ukraine's key port city of Mariupol. Hospital workers treated patients and moved a maternity ward to a makeshift basement shelter. (March 1)

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Biden’s ‘Test to Treat’ initiative provides one-stop shop for people testing positive to get COVID-19 pills

    It's going to get a lot easier to get treated for COVID-19, as soon as you know you have it, after President Biden announced the launch of the "Test to Treat" initiative.

  • ‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci on getting a second heart procedure: ‘Take care of yourself’

    Susan Lucci recently confirmed she underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.

  • Hong Kong records record 55,353 new cases, as new restrictions considered

    Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday said people’s movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over a hundred deaths. Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city. “The extent of it must take into account Hong Kong’s circumstances and people’s needs,” she told reporters.

  • 6 Lawmakers Barred From State Of The Union After Testing Positive For COVID-19

    A testing requirement to attend the event resulted in at least six Democrats testing positive for the virus and at least six Republicans refusing to get tested.

  • Hong Kong reports record cases; movements may be restricted

    Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday said people's movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over a hundred deaths. Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city. “The extent of it must take into account Hong Kong’s circumstances and people’s needs,” she told reporters.

  • Medical device startup adds to C-suite as it expands its technology

    St. Louis-based medical device startup Readout Health has added to its C-suite, hiring for a key role that comes as it expands the scope of its digital health technology.