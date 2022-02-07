U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.02
    -8.51 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,081.70
    -8.04 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,057.60
    -40.41 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.07
    +10.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.89
    -0.42 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.51 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0640
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,945.75
    +2,290.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.50
    +24.75 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.58
    +69.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

eMemory Partners with Intel Foundry Services to Boost Security in Leading-Edge Chips

·3 min read

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMemory Technology Inc., Asia's largest provider of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced it is joining Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator – IP Alliance. The collaboration will provide the leading-edge security solutions for mutual customers with IFS.

eMemory will develop one-time programmable (OTP) memory and other security IP for Intel's leading-edge processes as part of the IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance program. eMemory provides IPs to semiconductor foundries worldwide for various process technologies, and IFS customers will have access to eMemory's NeoFuse, NeoPUF, and integrated PUF-based security IP, for their designs on Intel's leading-edge process technology. eMemory's patented PUF (physical unclonable function) technology is at the heart of the company's range of security IP offerings.

NeoFuse is a compact non-volatile memory (NVM) technology with the advantages of low-power operation, high reliability and strong security. NeoPUF, developed with NeoFuse technology, uses variations that occur naturally in each chip during the foundry process to make a semiconductor "fingerprint". NeoPUF has a proven track record with production in foundries around the world.

"With global cybersecurity and hacking risks increasing daily, this partnership with IFS will provide our customers the unparalleled IP for secure storage and other security features," said eMemory President Michael Ho. "As cloud applications continue to emerge and empower our daily life through connectivity, the need for chip-level security and safe storage in electronic devices will soar."

The IFS Design Ecosystem alliance promotes a trusted and comprehensive collaboration between ecosystem partners to reduce chip design barriers together with risk and cost, while speeding time to market for electronic products. "We are pleased to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions," said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. "We are delighted to have eMemory join the alliance. We look forward to partnering with eMemory to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers."

eMemory subsidiary PUFsecurity has created security IP, PUFrt and PUFcc, from eMemory's existing technology to provide unparalleled anti-tampering and root-of-trust solutions for chip designers. A root of trust provides a firm foundation for the security of electronic systems against cyberattacks, as defined by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,100 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC's "Best IP Partner Award" each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry's widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory's eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company's embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ememory-partners-with-intel-foundry-services-to-boost-security-in-leading-edge-chips-301476311.html

SOURCE eMemory Technology Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.

  • Kohl’s takeover rejection ‘sent a chilling message to the market': Macellum Capital CEO

    Macellum Capital Management CEO Jonathan Duskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Kohl's takeover rejection and 'poison pill' move, the company's board of directors, and retail competition.