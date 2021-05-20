Emerald City meets Queen City: Alaska Airlines connects Seattle and Cincinnati

Airline now serves 95 nonstop destinations from its Pacific Northwest hub

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers take to the skies again, Alaska Airlines is ready to provide its guests with a brand-new destination: Cincinnati. Daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) starts today, May 20. The pandemic delayed the original start of service of Aug. 18, 2020.

Alaska now flies nonstop between Seattle and Cincinnati.

The new route connects two dynamic regions of the country, each with thriving technology and business centers. The service also makes it convenient for guests flying from Cincinnati – known as the "Queen City" or "Queen City of the West" – to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast from Alaska's hub in Seattle.

"For years we've heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they'd like Seattle's hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "We couldn't be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska's network while furthering our commitment to Seattle."

Cincinnati becomes Alaska's 95th nonstop destination from Seattle. With CVG Airport located in Northern Kentucky, this is the first time Alaska will have regularly scheduled service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Start Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft May 20 Seattle - Cincinnati 10:10 a.m. 5:35 p.m. Daily 737 May 20 Cincinnati - Seattle 6:35 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Daily 737

Flight times based on local times

"The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community is excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its strong West Coast presence to CVG," said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. "This new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri-state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska."

From Seattle, Alaska's guests can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. Seattle is also a gateway to Asia. With Alaska's recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, along with additional airline partners, guests can connect to nonstop flights to places such as Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore. Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world.

Tickets can be purchased at alaskaair.com.

Guests will enjoy Alaska's award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

