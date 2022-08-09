Emerald City Productions Talks About Why Your Podcast Cover Design Matters

Winter Garden, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter Garden, Florida -

Winter Garden, FL based Emerald City Productions recently published Why Your Podcast Cover Design Matters, which aims to share insight on podcast artwork. Podcast recording is mainly an audio content medium but there are visual components to take into account, and this is especially true for the cover artwork. A lot of new listeners discover podcasts through a podcast directory where the cover image will almost always be the first item a potential new listener sees (and what makes them curious enough to see what the podcast is about). A podcast’s cover art tends to be an audience’s first encounter with a particular brand and should be designed in such a way as to appeal to potential listeners and make them eager to learn more about its content, hosts and so on.



Podcast cover art design can make or break a brand. The article says, “Your podcast cover art is very often the first thing people see when they encounter your podcast for the first time. First impressions are important, right? Consider making your podcast art visually distinct. In addition to that, they are the main visual representation of your podcast in most podcast apps and the thing that will grab your listeners’ attention each time they are listening to your episodes. They will see it in major directories, apps, social media posts, in Google and much more. Besides being required by almost all podcast directories and being really good for connecting with your listeners, having eye-catching podcast cover art will help you find new listeners and potentially get featured by podcast apps. Cover art is very important. Spend time investing in creating good cover art.”



There are a number of factors that contribute to a good piece of cover art. The article recommends a photo, preferably a headshot, of the host smiling and looking engaging. This helps listeners create a positive mental image of the host as they listen. Having a photo helps listeners connect to the host in ways that they might not be able to without seeing what the host looks like. The article also suggests including the title of the podcast and having it be as big as possible in order to make sure that listeners can identify it at a glance when looking through podcasts on their mobile phones. It is also important to have the host’s name prominently displayed (although smaller than the podcast title).



The article also recommends prominently displaying the brand’s logo. While it may not be necessary to have the perfect podcast logo to have a successful podcast, many of the most successful podcasts have a podcast logo designed by an expert designer that gives a great visual representation of the brand’s sphere of influence. Choosing the logo and the cover art involves thinking about how visual icons connect to the theme of the podcast and then deciding if the chosen icon and cover art match the subject, energy and general topic of the podcast. Creators must also consider the audience and what might appeal to them visually.



Regarding paying for cover art, the article says, “You can design your own cover art for free using services like Canva or other graphic design software like Adobe Photoshop, but if you have room in your budget to hire a professional designer who has experience in podcast graphic design, you will get much more eye-catching podcast cover art. Podcast cover art cost can range from $5 using sites like Fiverr to $500 for professional freelance designers. Depending on the scope of the project and the design service you choose, the cost of professionally designed cover art can vary. However, keep in mind that, in most cases, you get what you pay for. You can always change your podcast cover art at any time, and it’s a pretty easy process. Podcast artwork can evolve with your podcast over time. If you change the title of your podcast, then definitely change your podcast art to match your new podcast branding.”



Emerald City Productions Offers logo and cover art design services, producing high quality artwork for all kinds of podcasts. Those interested may visit their website for more information on the services they offer. They may also read the full article to learn more about podcast cover art and logos.

