U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +0.64 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.20
    +10.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0279 (-2.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    +1.0320 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,337.30
    -3,524.37 (-8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.33
    -73.78 (-8.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Emerald Creek Capital Announces Successful Launch of Equity Investment Fund

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment firm Emerald Creek Capital (ECC) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the ECC Opportunity Fund, an opportunistic equity investment fund focused on acquisitions and joint venture partnerships across the multifamily, industrial and self-storage asset classes.

Emerald Creek Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Emerald Creek Capital)
Emerald Creek Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Emerald Creek Capital)

Since 2009, ECC has invested over $2.4 billion of capital across 11 discretionary real estate funds, led by Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Mark Penna and Mark Bahiri. With additional leadership from Managing Directors Jeff Seidler and Mike Cleaver, the ECC team has well-established its expertise in debt origination and execution across 463 transactions.

Utilizing the momentum from over a decade of expansion, Emerald Creek launched the Equity Opportunity Fund at the end of 2021. The Fund targets value-add, lease up, and repositioning strategies alongside experienced regional operating partners. The strategy has a nationwide reach with a core focus on primary markets in the southeastern and southwestern United States.

To date, the new vehicle has acquired four multifamily properties and three industrial properties in Florida, Texas, New York, and Virginia totaling over $200 million in real estate acquisitions.

"As a firm we've proven our ability to grow a successful investment fund and sustain that growth over the long term," says Managing Partner Mark Bahiri. "This is a logical expansion given our experience and our industry relationships. By launching the Equity Opportunity Fund, we can offer our client base multiple investment products across a robust real estate investment strategy."

The new fund is led by Christian Galanti and Tom Hollins, who joined ECC together in 2021 to serve as Managing Directors. Based in the firm's New York City headquarters, they are responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, and executing real estate acquisitions and joint venture equity partnerships. Christian and Tom previously spent eight years as Partners and Principals of Paragon Outcomes Management, a $1+ billion private real estate investment firm. Together they were responsible for building the firm's joint venture and preferred equity strategy which successfully executed over $500 million in transactions. They were directly involved in the launch of Paragon's real estate income fund, focusing on generating low-volatility returns for investors.

"Tom and Christian are incredibly valuable additions to the firm," says Managing Partner Mark Penna. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are thrilled to have them join our growing team."

About: With offices in Manhattan, Boston, Pennsylvania and South Florida, Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as a leader in the middle market real estate investment business. Emerald Creek is one of the pioneers in the alternative finance space, specializing in bridge loans secured by commercial real estate in primary markets and more recently launched an opportunistic equity fund. Through both its domestic and offshore investment vehicles, the firm has executed on more than $2.4 billion in over 460 debt and equity transactions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerald-creek-capital-announces-successful-launch-of-equity-investment-fund-301541301.html

SOURCE Emerald Creek Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • Why the Dow plunged more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    Some of the EV maker's challenges aren't company specific, but the market is dumping the stock in fear.

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • Sports betting stocks: Penn Gaming, Caesars, DraftKings report earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss gaming stocks.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of June...

  • Stocks sell off into the close, Nasdaq sees worst day since 2020

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the hits to the market ahead of the closing bell, including negative trends in Nasdaq leaders, the retail industry, and homebuilder stocks.

  • Why Apple, Meta Platforms, and Salesforce.com Plunged Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were plunging today, down 5.6%, 6.8%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. ET. There wasn't any material news out of these companies today, although Apple did announce it was leading an initiative to implement passwordless sign-in open standards for the web. In addition, news out of the European Union suggested stiffer rules for big tech, and potential penalties could be in the offing.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.3% as of 10:28 a.m. ET on Thursday. Following a strong earnings report from graphics chip rival Advanced Micro Devices earlier this week, investors are trying to get a feel for the near-term demand trend in the data center and gaming markets, which are the two largest sources of revenue for Nvidia. AMD's bullish news on Tuesday gave investors reason to believe that the current demand trends in the semiconductor industry will contribute to another quarter of robust growth for Nvidia.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Down 42%, This Dow Stock Is a Screaming Buy in May

    The stock's slump has created an opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up this iconic brand at a discount.

  • Is Nikola Stock Finally Ready to Drive Higher?

    Electric semi truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a troubled young life after its former founder and chairman was forced to resign and subsequently charged with investor fraud. Investors lost respect and hope for the company after Milton made claims about the company and its technology that weren't factual at the time. Nikola shares have dropped 72% since Milton's resignation in September 2020.

  • As Dow sinks over 1,000 points, signs of panic selling emerge in the stock market

    Panic-like behavior sets in on Wall Street Thursday, as the Dow industrials shed all of the previous day's gain and them.

  • Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

    There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Plunges; Tesla Dives On This Elon Musk Twitter Move; Apple, Microsoft Fall As Tech Tumbles

    The Dow Jones took a dive. Tesla stock plunged on a possible Elon Musk move as he tries to buy Twitter. Apple and Microsoft offered no refuge.

  • Why Tesla Stock Crashed Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock crashed hard on Thursday, down 6.2% at 10:35 a.m. ET, breaking a three-day winning streak of rising stock prices for the leader in electric cars. For one thing, Elon Musk has confirmed that he plans to serve as CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) after he completes his buyout of the company. Tesla investors today might be concerned that taking over full managerial control of a social network will distract Musk from what they consider his primary job: running Tesla.

  • The Timing of Tesla's Stock Split Could Be in Jeopardy

    Some investors were stoked about the upcoming stock split, but they might have to wait a little longer.