U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.50
    +21.64 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,825.02
    +6.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,477.06
    +215.56 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.56
    -1.55 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.17
    +2.90 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7620
    +0.2720 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,669.96
    -664.84 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.82
    -10.43 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Emerald Creek Capital on Pace to Fund over $500 million in 2022

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital (ECC) reports funding over $133 million in commercial mortgages during the first quarter of 2022, on pace to lend over half a billion for the year.

Notable among the Q1 closings is a $43.3 million acquisition loan provided on the south shore of Staten Island, NY. The loan is secured by a five-building, 51-unit commercial complex with 161,210 square feet of net rentable area. Verizon Wireless, Dunkin Donuts, and Panera Bread are among the long-term tenants in place. The property also features a Tesla charging station. The loan was funded in just three weeks.

Additionally, in Q1, Emerald Creek provided a $14.1 million acquisition loan to a long- standing repeat borrower in the city of Rochester, NY. The property consists of a 111,741- square-foot warehouse and distribution facility net leased to FedEx. The building is located within the Rochester Technology Park, home to global tenants including Pepsi, McKesson, Kodak, and L3 Harris Technologies.

Emerald Creek Capital recently surpassed $2.3 billion in capital deployed since inception and has closed 450 bridge loans in 25 states nationwide. Speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution continue to be the driving forces behind the company's significant growth.

"We've seen a large increase in demand from sponsors for a financing partner that can move quickly on more complex transactions," says Managing Partner Mark Bahiri. "Emerald Creek's level of execution is unmatched in the industry, and this is reflected in our firm's recent performance and positive trajectory in the first quarter of 2022."

About Emerald Creek Capital:

With offices in Manhattan, Boston, Pennsylvania and South Florida, Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as an industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm provides bridge loans secured by commercial real estate in primary markets through both its domestic and offshore investment vehicles. To date, the firm has provided $2.3 billion in first mortgage loans across 450 loan transactions.

For more information, visit www.emeraldcreekcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerald-creek-capital-on-pace-to-fund-over-500-million-in-2022-301516947.html

SOURCE Emerald Creek Capital

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Netflix (NFLX) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • Why Alibaba, iQIYI, and Pinduoduo Stocks Popped Monday

    Chinese tech stocks continued to move higher Monday morning as further details emerged on a Chinese government effort to save China-based, U.S.-listed stocks from being delisted. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had gained 6.2%, iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was rising 11.5%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was leading the sector higher with a 14.8% gain. Refusing to permit the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect data from their financial audits.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Worth Another Look

    When Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) decided to exit the iBuying business, many investors lost faith in the company overnight. Not only was iBuying seen as a disaster, but management's handling of the shutdown of the business was looked at even less favorably, because the company sent mixed messages for weeks before pulling the plug. The core of Zillow's business is the internet, media, and technology business, or IMT, including the Zillow app.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.