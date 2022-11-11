U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.49
    -961.70 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

EMERALD HEALTH SCIENCES INC. - EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Emerald Health Sciences Inc. ("Sciences") announces that on November 10, 2022, it beneficially owns and controls the following securities of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (the "Issuer"): (A) 111,387,251 common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer; (B) a convertible loan in the outstanding amount of US$2,014,500 (the "Convertible Loan") convertible into 5,036,250 Shares at a price of US$0.40 per Share; (C) accrued convertible interest on the Convertible Loan of US$265,970 (the "Convertible Interest") convertible into 664,925 Shares at a price of US$0.40 per Share; (D) 2,500,000 share purchase warrants (the "Credit Warrants") each exercisable for one Share until November 1, 2023 at a price of US$0.50 per Share; (E) 2,500,000 share purchase warrants each exercisable for one Share until February 1, 2024 at a price of US$0.50 per Share; (F) 2,500,000 share purchase warrants each exercisable for one Share until March 29, 2024 at a price of US$0.50 per Share; and (G) 9,141,486 share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Warrants" and, together with the Convertible Loan, Convertible Interest and Credit Warrants, the "Convertible Securities") each exercisable for one Share at a price C$0.20 per Share until December 29, 2024.

This news release is being issued pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators as a result of the Issuer becoming a reporting issuer in certain Provinces of Canada.

The 111,387,251 Shares held by Sciences represents approximately 12.2% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding securities on an undiluted basis. If all of the 22,342,661 Convertible Securities were converted or exercised for Shares in accordance with their terms, Sciences would hold 133,729,912 Shares, or approximately 14.3% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares and Convertible Securities were acquired for investment purposes. Sciences may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities on the basis of the Sciences' assessment of market conditions.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Sciences will be made available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile, and it can also be obtained directly from Sciences by contacting the number shown above.

SOURCE Emerald Health Sciences Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c6501.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rockets at Pelicans: Saturday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

    The #Rockets have become much more competitive of late, and Jalen Green’s recent surge is a big reason why. He’ll look to keep it going on Saturday night in New Orleans.

  • Browns tryout 6 including TE Jace Sternberger and FB/H Clint Ratkovich

    The Browns tried out 6 players today, including 2019 third rounders Jace Sternberger and Kahale Warring, and hybrid back Clint Ratkovich.

  • Sell Intel Stock, Analyst Says. The Chip Maker’s Market Share Losses Are the Concern.

    Following a period of restriction, J.P Morgan analyst Harlan Sur resumes coverage of the chip maker with an Underweight rating.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Insiders Are Buying the Dip on These 10 Stocks

    At the end of July we identified 10 stocks that insiders were piling into and shared it with our subscribers. In this article we are going to revisit our July 2022 thesis in each stock and report each stock’s performance. These stocks outperformed the market by an average of 1 percentage point since then. Here […]

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Economic uncertainty in 2022 triggered a gut-wrenching downturn in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down 17.8% from its previous high, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.2%. For instance, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have seen their share prices plunge 78.5% and 54%, respectively, leaving both stocks trading near 52-week lows.

  • Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

    Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftThe downfall of h

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Annaly (NLY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likens the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron.

  • Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week

    The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment.

  • A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

    These growth stocks just hit all-time lows, but both companies have a shot at disrupting massive industries.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • Bad News for DraftKings Stock Investors

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) hoped the mobile sports betting initiative would become law in November. The results highlighted in the video indicate DraftKings stock investors will not be pleased. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.