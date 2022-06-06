U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.89
    +0.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9070
    +1.0470 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,404.64
    +1,503.71 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery Explains Importance of Chronic Relapse Treatment Centers

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery
·4 min read

Youngtown, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngtown, Arizona -

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, which is based in Sun City, AZ, wants to emphasize the importance of chronic relapse treatment centers. These facilities are focused on preventing future relapses, which requires a bit of a switch from the usual focus on recovery. In relation to this, they have also released an article on treating addiction by using brainspotting, which is a recent development in psychotherapy that makes use of the inherent link between the brain and body. And finally, they have also published a guide that explains how to help an alcoholic spouse who is in denial.

Studies have shown that the number of relapses experienced by a particular individual in recovery will vary over a broad range. Some people never relapse after quitting alcohol or drugs but at the other end of the spectrum are people who may relapse as many as 100 times. Fortunately, very few of those who underwent treatment relapse that frequently. The majority of those who are in recovery after treatment will relapse once or twice, with some even having no relapses. But a substantial number of people may relapse five to six times and a few may relapse 20 times or more.

A man gets support in group therapy at Emerald Isle, a top choice among Arizona chronic relapse treatment centers
A man gets support in group therapy at Emerald Isle, a top choice among Arizona chronic relapse treatment centers

The possibility of relapses is a reality that has to be dealt with but there could be an insufficient focus on the importance of preventing relapses in many addiction treatment centers. Chronic relapses need to be prevented because they can have serious consequences for the individual. A chronic relapse treatment center seeks to prevent them by placing a special emphasis on helping the client avoid further relapses. Several methods are used, such as psychotherapy, medication, abstinence monitoring, and various kinds of peer support.

The question is how to find the right chronic relapse treatment center. At Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, which offers holistic rehab, they put a heavy emphasis on avoiding chronic relapses. Via their onsite program, they seek to find and treat the trauma, mental health disorders, and other aspects of each client that increase their risks of having a relapse.

Meanwhile, brainspotting for addiction is where the therapist will guide the patients into finding those places in their bodies where traumatic distress appears to be strongest. While this is being done, the patients’ eyes naturally focus on certain parts of their visual field. These are called “brain spots,” and the patients are asked to analyze the distressing feelings related to that spot. And at the end of the session, patients are again asked to evaluate the level of distress they feel with the ultimate goal of the therapy to gradually relieve the distress.

And for people whose spouses are addicted to alcohol but don’t realize it, there is a number of techniques that they can do to encourage their spouse to seek treatment. They may not work in all cases but they can increase the chances of finally convincing one’s spouse to go for treatment.

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery was launched with the goal of providing easier access to addiction treatment and recovery. Through the years, they have been continuously focused on finding innovative methods and coming up with new treatment approaches while integrating services for both mental health issues and substance abuse problems. Their creative strategy is based on customized evidence-based treatment that seeks to consider the entire person such that the provision of complete medical and clinical care to patients will enable them to achieve long term sustainable recovery. They have meticulously picked the location of their rehab facilities to allow their clients to have a high degree of privacy and to allow them to be separated those things, places, and people that may cause them to relapse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPFLwmofD2M&t=9s

Those who are interested in learning more about the treatment services offered by Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, including helpful information on what to do with substance addiction such as dealing with an alcoholic spouse, can contact them by telephone. They can be contacted 24 hours a day, on any day of the week.

###

For more information about Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, contact the company here:

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery
Admissions
855-605-0644
Emerald Isle Health & Recovery
10702 W Peoria Ave
Sun City, Arizona 85351

CONTACT: Admissions


Recommended Stories

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Praxis Precision Posts Disappointing Data From Depression Study

    Praxis Precision Medicines Inc's (NASDAQ: PRAX) Phase 2/3 Aria Study of PRAX-114 for major depressive disorder (MDD) did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the total score of the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17). The scale measures the frequency and intensity of depressive symptoms in individuals with major depressive disorder. Praxis said it will prioritize programs in movement disorders and epilep

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Urban One may pursue legal action to counter legislative effort to dash Richmond casino

    The state is making efforts to cut the Silver Spring company out of the project by moving it to Petersburg.

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Just Popped

    Reports Friday that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, and might be preparing to lay off as many as 10% of its 100,000-strong global workforce sent shares of the electric car giant -- and other electric car companies -- tumbling to close out last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET Monday, not only is Tesla stock back in the green with a 2% gain, but Chinese electric car makers Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are doing even better, rising 6.4% and 12.7%, respectively. This morning, Deutsche Bank warned that Tesla's Friday emails constituted a "direct warning" of "looming demand deterioration" for electric cars of all makes and models.

  • Betty White’s Los Angeles home sells for $10.7 million. The new owners will likely tear it down

    The five-bedroom estate of America's beloved Golden Girl tops asking price.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo Shares Surged Higher Today

    Good news on the regulatory front with regard to other Chinese companies lifted these e-commerce stocks.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who B

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Top EV Stocks?

    As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected roughly 21% this year. Investors had long been divided on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success as an EV maker. The debate has instead now shifted to the high valuation of Tesla stock.